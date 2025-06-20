rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
John Barker (1707–1787) by Sir Joshua Reynolds
Save
Edit Image
rococo paintingpersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingsunited kingdomoil painting
Whispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable design
Whispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23496249/png-dog-personView license
Mrs. Horton, Later Viscountess Maynard (died 1814/15) by Sir Joshua Reynolds
Mrs. Horton, Later Viscountess Maynard (died 1814/15) by Sir Joshua Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613354/mrs-horton-later-viscountess-maynard-died-181415-sir-joshua-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Guy fawkes night Facebook post template
Guy fawkes night Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407890/guy-fawkes-night-facebook-post-templateView license
Thomas (1740–1825) and Martha Neate (1741–after 1795) with His Tutor, Thomas Needham by Sir Joshua Reynolds
Thomas (1740–1825) and Martha Neate (1741–after 1795) with His Tutor, Thomas Needham by Sir Joshua Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613361/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women’s essentials poster template from original art illustration by Francois Boucher, editable design
Women’s essentials poster template from original art illustration by Francois Boucher, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23542149/png-people-artView license
Captain George K. H. Coussmaker (1759–1801) by Sir Joshua Reynolds
Captain George K. H. Coussmaker (1759–1801) by Sir Joshua Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613470/captain-george-coussmaker-1759-1801-sir-joshua-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Art fair editable poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honore Fragonard
Art fair editable poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honore Fragonard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051630/image-people-art-vintageView license
The Honorable Henry Fane (1739–1802) with Inigo Jones and Charles Blair by Sir Joshua Reynolds
The Honorable Henry Fane (1739–1802) with Inigo Jones and Charles Blair by Sir Joshua Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613374/image-greyhound-1887-1600-1800Free Image from public domain license
Vintage art exhibition blog banner template from original art illustration by Francois Boucher, editable design
Vintage art exhibition blog banner template from original art illustration by Francois Boucher, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23542402/image-animal-bird-peopleView license
Lady Smith (Charlotte Delaval) and Her Children (George Henry, Louisa, and Charlotte) by Sir Joshua Reynolds
Lady Smith (Charlotte Delaval) and Her Children (George Henry, Louisa, and Charlotte) by Sir Joshua Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613251/image-public-domain-father-painting-1800-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView license
George Capel, Viscount Malden (1757–1839), and Lady Elizabeth Capel (1755–1834) by Sir Joshua Reynolds
George Capel, Viscount Malden (1757–1839), and Lady Elizabeth Capel (1755–1834) by Sir Joshua Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185334/image-reynolds-1800s-lady-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Whispers of Rococo Facebook post template, original art illustration from François Boucher, editable text and design
Whispers of Rococo Facebook post template, original art illustration from François Boucher, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055187/image-angel-person-artView license
Portrait of a Woman
Portrait of a Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8148921/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain license
Perfect imperfection poster template from original art illustration by Francois Boucher, editable design
Perfect imperfection poster template from original art illustration by Francois Boucher, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23542053/image-people-art-vintageView license
Mrs. Lewis Thomas Watson (Mary Elizabeth Milles, 1767–1818) by Sir Joshua Reynolds
Mrs. Lewis Thomas Watson (Mary Elizabeth Milles, 1767–1818) by Sir Joshua Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613454/image-joshua-reynolds-two-women-oil-painting-public-domain-fatherFree Image from public domain license
The Crown and the Kingdom Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable design
The Crown and the Kingdom Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23496246/png-crown-personView license
Georgiana Augusta Frederica Elliott (1782–1813), Later Lady Charles Bentinck by Sir Joshua Reynolds
Georgiana Augusta Frederica Elliott (1782–1813), Later Lady Charles Bentinck by Sir Joshua Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613305/image-william-morris-grace-dalrymple-elliott-family-paintingFree Image from public domain license
The Emperor’s Presence template with portrait of Napoleon, original art illustration by Jacques-Louis David, editable text…
The Emperor’s Presence template with portrait of Napoleon, original art illustration by Jacques-Louis David, editable text…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23133322/image-person-art-vintageView license
Anne Dashwood (1743–1830), Later Countess of Galloway by Sir Joshua Reynolds
Anne Dashwood (1743–1830), Later Countess of Galloway by Sir Joshua Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185347/image-1950-portrait-fashion-paintingFree Image from public domain license
The Crown and the Kingdom editable poster template with portrait of Henry VIII of England
The Crown and the Kingdom editable poster template with portrait of Henry VIII of England
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23056334/image-person-art-manView license
Lady Dashwood and Her Son
Lady Dashwood and Her Son
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117028/lady-dashwood-and-her-sonFree Image from public domain license
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucher
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050447/image-angel-person-artView license
Diana (leaf in Italian Sketch Book, 1750–52)
Diana (leaf in Italian Sketch Book, 1750–52)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8141680/diana-leaf-italian-sketch-book-1750-52Free Image from public domain license
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Prince Serge and Princess Barbara Gagarin with Prince Nicholas Their Son
Prince Serge and Princess Barbara Gagarin with Prince Nicholas Their Son
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8107162/prince-serge-and-princess-barbara-gagarin-with-prince-nicholas-their-sonFree Image from public domain license
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Mrs. George Baldwin (Jane Maltass, 1763–1839)
Mrs. George Baldwin (Jane Maltass, 1763–1839)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116230/mrs-george-baldwin-jane-maltass-1763-1839Free Image from public domain license
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucher
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23092713/image-angel-person-artView license
Cupid, in the Character of a Link Boy by Sir Joshua Reynolds
Cupid, in the Character of a Link Boy by Sir Joshua Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613932/cupid-the-character-link-boy-sir-joshua-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Women’s essentials Instagram post template, original art illustration from François Boucher, editable design
Women’s essentials Instagram post template, original art illustration from François Boucher, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541525/image-torn-paper-personView license
King Lear
King Lear
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115698/king-learFree Image from public domain license
Flower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable design
Flower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541462/png-flowers-treeView license
Mary Horneck
Mary Horneck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119349/mary-horneckFree Image from public domain license
National history poster template, original art illustration from Antonio Joli, editable design
National history poster template, original art illustration from Antonio Joli, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498808/png-sky-peopleView license
Lady Smith and her Children
Lady Smith and her Children
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103515/lady-smith-and-her-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Child Baptist in the Wilderness, accompanied by a lamb.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Child Baptist in the Wilderness, accompanied by a lamb.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651246/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Sir Joshua Reynolds
Sir Joshua Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8044771/sir-joshua-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license