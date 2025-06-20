Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagerococo paintingpersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingsunited kingdomoil paintingJohn Barker (1707–1787) by Sir Joshua ReynoldsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 838 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2708 x 3876 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWhispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23496249/png-dog-personView licenseMrs. Horton, Later Viscountess Maynard (died 1814/15) by Sir Joshua Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613354/mrs-horton-later-viscountess-maynard-died-181415-sir-joshua-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseGuy fawkes night Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407890/guy-fawkes-night-facebook-post-templateView licenseThomas (1740–1825) and Martha Neate (1741–after 1795) with His Tutor, Thomas Needham by Sir Joshua Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613361/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen’s essentials poster template from original art illustration by Francois Boucher, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23542149/png-people-artView licenseCaptain George K. H. Coussmaker (1759–1801) by Sir Joshua Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613470/captain-george-coussmaker-1759-1801-sir-joshua-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseArt fair editable poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honore Fragonardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051630/image-people-art-vintageView licenseThe Honorable Henry Fane (1739–1802) with Inigo Jones and Charles Blair by Sir Joshua Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613374/image-greyhound-1887-1600-1800Free Image from public domain licenseVintage art exhibition blog banner template from original art illustration by Francois Boucher, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23542402/image-animal-bird-peopleView licenseLady Smith (Charlotte Delaval) and Her Children (George Henry, Louisa, and Charlotte) by Sir Joshua Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613251/image-public-domain-father-painting-1800-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseElizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView licenseGeorge Capel, Viscount Malden (1757–1839), and Lady Elizabeth Capel (1755–1834) by Sir Joshua Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185334/image-reynolds-1800s-lady-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWhispers of Rococo Facebook post template, original art illustration from François Boucher, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055187/image-angel-person-artView licensePortrait of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8148921/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licensePerfect imperfection poster template from original art illustration by Francois Boucher, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23542053/image-people-art-vintageView licenseMrs. Lewis Thomas Watson (Mary Elizabeth Milles, 1767–1818) by Sir Joshua Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613454/image-joshua-reynolds-two-women-oil-painting-public-domain-fatherFree Image from public domain licenseThe Crown and the Kingdom Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23496246/png-crown-personView licenseGeorgiana Augusta Frederica Elliott (1782–1813), Later Lady Charles Bentinck by Sir Joshua Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613305/image-william-morris-grace-dalrymple-elliott-family-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseThe Emperor’s Presence template with portrait of Napoleon, original art illustration by Jacques-Louis David, editable text…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23133322/image-person-art-vintageView licenseAnne Dashwood (1743–1830), Later Countess of Galloway by Sir Joshua Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185347/image-1950-portrait-fashion-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseThe Crown and the Kingdom editable poster template with portrait of Henry VIII of Englandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23056334/image-person-art-manView licenseLady Dashwood and Her Sonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117028/lady-dashwood-and-her-sonFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050447/image-angel-person-artView licenseDiana (leaf in Italian Sketch Book, 1750–52)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8141680/diana-leaf-italian-sketch-book-1750-52Free Image from public domain licenseBonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licensePrince Serge and Princess Barbara Gagarin with Prince Nicholas Their Sonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8107162/prince-serge-and-princess-barbara-gagarin-with-prince-nicholas-their-sonFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseMrs. George Baldwin (Jane Maltass, 1763–1839)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116230/mrs-george-baldwin-jane-maltass-1763-1839Free Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23092713/image-angel-person-artView licenseCupid, in the Character of a Link Boy by Sir Joshua Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613932/cupid-the-character-link-boy-sir-joshua-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseWomen’s essentials Instagram post template, original art illustration from François Boucher, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541525/image-torn-paper-personView licenseKing Learhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115698/king-learFree Image from public domain licenseFlower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541462/png-flowers-treeView licenseMary Horneckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119349/mary-horneckFree Image from public domain licenseNational history poster template, original art illustration from Antonio Joli, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498808/png-sky-peopleView licenseLady Smith and her Childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103515/lady-smith-and-her-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseChild Baptist in the Wilderness, accompanied by a lamb.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651246/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseSir Joshua Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8044771/sir-joshua-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license