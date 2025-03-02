rawpixel
Study for a Portrait of a Woman
woman portraitportraitfemale portrait 1600'speter lelyportrait laying paintingwoman oil paintingvan dyckwomen poses
Mary Capel (1630–1715), Later Duchess of Beaufort, and Her Sister Elizabeth (1633–1678), Countess of Carnarvon by Sir Peter…
Portrait Study
Barbara Villiers (1640–1709), Duchess of Cleveland
A Knight of the Order of the Garter
Study of the Forearms and Hands of a Woman
Sir Henry Capel (1638-1696)
Portrait of a Woman in a Rose Dress
Studies of Hands
Unknown
Portrait of a woman
Young Lady with a Rose
Portrait of a lady
Portrait of Louise de Keroualle, Duchess of Portsmouth by Peter Lely
Portrait of a lady
Charles I (1600–1649), King of England by Daniël Mijtens
Portrait of Mrs. Leneve by Peter Lely
Bust Portrait of a Young Man (so-called Samuel Pepys). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Portrait Of A Young Woman (17th century) by Style of Peter Lely
John Ogilvy by William Faithorne and Sir Peter Lely
Artists and musicians active in the 17th century: twenty heads. Engraving by J.W. Cook, 1825.
