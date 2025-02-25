Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagegravitywhite european manpersonartmanshirtvintagegoldPortrait of a Man by George RomneyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 990 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3175 x 3848 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarT-shirts mockup, men's street fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7634630/t-shirts-mockup-mens-street-fashionView licenseAdmiral Sir Chaloner Ogle (1726–1816) by George Romneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613503/admiral-sir-chaloner-ogle-1726-1816-george-romneyFree Image from public domain licenseTops mockup, couple street fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7644206/tops-mockup-couple-street-fashionView licensePortrait of a Woman, Said to Be Emily Bertie Pott (died 1782) by George Romneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613256/portrait-woman-said-emily-bertie-pott-died-1782-george-romneyFree Image from public domain licenseMeet & greet poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794963/meet-greet-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMrs. Bryan Cooke (Frances Puleston, 1765–1818) by George Romneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613282/mrs-bryan-cooke-frances-puleston-1765-1818-george-romneyFree Image from public domain licenseClub night shirt mockup, street fashion stylehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7649658/club-night-shirt-mockup-street-fashion-styleView licenseMrs. Charles Frederick (Martha Rigden, died 1794) by George Romneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613471/mrs-charles-frederick-martha-rigden-died-1794-george-romneyFree Image from public domain licensePodcast streaming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794996/podcast-streaming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLady Elizabeth Hamilton (1753–1797), Countess of Derbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666649/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBackpack editable mockup, laptop baghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038309/backpack-editable-mockup-laptop-bagView licenseSelf-Portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100788/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseRetirement fund poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792436/retirement-fund-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLady Lemon (1747–1823)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087432/lady-lemon-1747-1823Free Image from public domain licenseSenior insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173413/senior-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHalf-Figure of a Young Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116010/half-figure-young-womanFree Image from public domain licenseTops mockup, couple street fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7632494/tops-mockup-couple-street-fashionView licenseLady Holding a Book (recto); Plan of Placing Colors on a Palette (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139637/lady-holding-book-recto-plan-placing-colors-palette-versoFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243093/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licenseMr. Henderson in the Character of Macbethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104667/mr-henderson-the-character-macbethFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240264/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licenseMiranda (Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 1, Scene 1)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8066742/miranda-shakespeare-the-tempest-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseFashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView licenseLady Seated at a Table (recto); Dancing Figures (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8120266/lady-seated-table-recto-dancing-figures-versoFree Image from public domain licenseGravity apparel poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14790924/gravity-apparel-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe Enchanted Island, Before the Cell of Prospero - Prospero and Miranda (Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 1, Scene 1)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098654/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseThe Rev. William Atkinson, Wearing a Broad-Brimmed Hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135587/the-rev-william-atkinson-wearing-broad-brimmed-hatFree Image from public domain licenseMeet & greet blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794962/meet-greet-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCassandra Raving (Shakespeare, Troilus and Cressida, Act 2, Scene 2)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100296/cassandra-raving-shakespeare-troilus-and-cressida-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licensePodcast streaming Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794995/podcast-streaming-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCassandra Raving (Shakespeare, Troilus and Cressida, Act 2, Scene 2)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100307/cassandra-raving-shakespeare-troilus-and-cressida-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseMeet & greet Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794964/meet-greet-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseInfant Shakespeare Attended by Nature and the Passionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8097248/infant-shakespeare-attended-nature-and-the-passionsFree Image from public domain licenseMeet & greet Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10604202/meet-greet-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMourning Figures: possibly a copy after a fresco by Cimabuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128211/mourning-figures-possibly-copy-after-fresco-cimabueFree Image from public domain licenseRetirement fund Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618215/retirement-fund-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of Two Figures: One Seated, the Other Standing (recto); Study of a Head Looking Upwards (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8124655/image-art-vintage-bowsFree Image from public domain licensePodcast streaming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9418037/podcast-streaming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Sacrifice of Iphigenia by Gaetano Gandolfihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614101/the-sacrifice-iphigenia-gaetano-gandolfiFree Image from public domain license