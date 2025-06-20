rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mrs. Charles Frederick (Martha Rigden, died 1794) by George Romney
Save
Edit Image
artpersonvintagepublic domainwomenpaintingsunited kingdomoil paintings
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView license
Mrs. Bryan Cooke (Frances Puleston, 1765–1818) by George Romney
Mrs. Bryan Cooke (Frances Puleston, 1765–1818) by George Romney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613282/mrs-bryan-cooke-frances-puleston-1765-1818-george-romneyFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Portrait of a Woman, Said to Be Emily Bertie Pott (died 1782) by George Romney
Portrait of a Woman, Said to Be Emily Bertie Pott (died 1782) by George Romney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613256/portrait-woman-said-emily-bertie-pott-died-1782-george-romneyFree Image from public domain license
Vote now, UK election campaign remix, editable design
Vote now, UK election campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944390/vote-now-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Man by George Romney
Portrait of a Man by George Romney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613469/portrait-man-george-romneyFree Image from public domain license
Vote now, UK election campaign remix, editable design
Vote now, UK election campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947349/vote-now-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Admiral Sir Chaloner Ogle (1726–1816) by George Romney
Admiral Sir Chaloner Ogle (1726–1816) by George Romney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613503/admiral-sir-chaloner-ogle-1726-1816-george-romneyFree Image from public domain license
Vote now, UK election campaign remix, editable design
Vote now, UK election campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947379/vote-now-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Lady Elizabeth Hamilton (1753–1797), Countess of Derby
Lady Elizabeth Hamilton (1753–1797), Countess of Derby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666649/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vote now, UK election campaign remix, editable design
Vote now, UK election campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944387/vote-now-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Lady Lemon (1747–1823)
Lady Lemon (1747–1823)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087432/lady-lemon-1747-1823Free Image from public domain license
Stop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
Stop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905169/stop-brexit-now-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView license
Half-Figure of a Young Woman
Half-Figure of a Young Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116010/half-figure-young-womanFree Image from public domain license
Stop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
Stop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903997/stop-brexit-now-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView license
Self-Portrait
Self-Portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100788/self-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Too hot to handle Facebook story template
Too hot to handle Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875251/too-hot-handle-facebook-story-templateView license
Lady Holding a Book (recto); Plan of Placing Colors on a Palette (verso)
Lady Holding a Book (recto); Plan of Placing Colors on a Palette (verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139637/lady-holding-book-recto-plan-placing-colors-palette-versoFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
Mr. Henderson in the Character of Macbeth
Mr. Henderson in the Character of Macbeth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104667/mr-henderson-the-character-macbethFree Image from public domain license
Essential oil poster template, editable text and design
Essential oil poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556736/essential-oil-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Miranda (Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 1, Scene 1)
Miranda (Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 1, Scene 1)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8066742/miranda-shakespeare-the-tempest-act-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Stop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
Stop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903996/stop-brexit-now-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView license
The Rev. William Atkinson, Wearing a Broad-Brimmed Hat
The Rev. William Atkinson, Wearing a Broad-Brimmed Hat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135587/the-rev-william-atkinson-wearing-broad-brimmed-hatFree Image from public domain license
Stop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
Stop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905165/stop-brexit-now-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView license
The Enchanted Island, Before the Cell of Prospero - Prospero and Miranda (Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 1, Scene 1)
The Enchanted Island, Before the Cell of Prospero - Prospero and Miranda (Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 1, Scene 1)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098654/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Guy fawkes night Facebook post template
Guy fawkes night Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407890/guy-fawkes-night-facebook-post-templateView license
Lady Seated at a Table (recto); Dancing Figures (verso)
Lady Seated at a Table (recto); Dancing Figures (verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8120266/lady-seated-table-recto-dancing-figures-versoFree Image from public domain license
Better future poster template, editable text and design
Better future poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11861704/better-future-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mourning Figures: possibly a copy after a fresco by Cimabue
Mourning Figures: possibly a copy after a fresco by Cimabue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128211/mourning-figures-possibly-copy-after-fresco-cimabueFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Infant Shakespeare Attended by Nature and the Passions
Infant Shakespeare Attended by Nature and the Passions
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8097248/infant-shakespeare-attended-nature-and-the-passionsFree Image from public domain license
Hobby festival Instagram post template
Hobby festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901322/hobby-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Cassandra Raving (Shakespeare, Troilus and Cressida, Act 2, Scene 2)
Cassandra Raving (Shakespeare, Troilus and Cressida, Act 2, Scene 2)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100307/cassandra-raving-shakespeare-troilus-and-cressida-act-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Cassandra Raving (Shakespeare, Troilus and Cressida, Act 2, Scene 2)
Cassandra Raving (Shakespeare, Troilus and Cressida, Act 2, Scene 2)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100296/cassandra-raving-shakespeare-troilus-and-cressida-act-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Study of Two Figures: One Seated, the Other Standing (recto); Study of a Head Looking Upwards (verso)
Study of Two Figures: One Seated, the Other Standing (recto); Study of a Head Looking Upwards (verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8124655/image-art-vintage-bowsFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mrs. Horton, Later Viscountess Maynard (died 1814/15) by Sir Joshua Reynolds
Mrs. Horton, Later Viscountess Maynard (died 1814/15) by Sir Joshua Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613354/mrs-horton-later-viscountess-maynard-died-181415-sir-joshua-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license