Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imageartpersonvintagepublic domainwomenpaintingsunited kingdomoil paintingsMrs. Charles Frederick (Martha Rigden, died 1794) by George RomneyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 998 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3205 x 3855 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarElizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView licenseMrs. Bryan Cooke (Frances Puleston, 1765–1818) by George Romneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613282/mrs-bryan-cooke-frances-puleston-1765-1818-george-romneyFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licensePortrait of a Woman, Said to Be Emily Bertie Pott (died 1782) by George Romneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613256/portrait-woman-said-emily-bertie-pott-died-1782-george-romneyFree Image from public domain licenseVote now, UK election campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944390/vote-now-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Man by George Romneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613469/portrait-man-george-romneyFree Image from public domain licenseVote now, UK election campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947349/vote-now-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseAdmiral Sir Chaloner Ogle (1726–1816) by George Romneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613503/admiral-sir-chaloner-ogle-1726-1816-george-romneyFree Image from public domain licenseVote now, UK election campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947379/vote-now-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseLady Elizabeth Hamilton (1753–1797), Countess of Derbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666649/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVote now, UK election campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944387/vote-now-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseLady Lemon (1747–1823)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087432/lady-lemon-1747-1823Free Image from public domain licenseStop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905169/stop-brexit-now-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView licenseHalf-Figure of a Young Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116010/half-figure-young-womanFree Image from public domain licenseStop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903997/stop-brexit-now-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView licenseSelf-Portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100788/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseToo hot to handle Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875251/too-hot-handle-facebook-story-templateView licenseLady Holding a Book (recto); Plan of Placing Colors on a Palette (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139637/lady-holding-book-recto-plan-placing-colors-palette-versoFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseMr. Henderson in the Character of Macbethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104667/mr-henderson-the-character-macbethFree Image from public domain licenseEssential oil poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556736/essential-oil-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiranda (Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 1, Scene 1)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8066742/miranda-shakespeare-the-tempest-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseStop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903996/stop-brexit-now-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Rev. William Atkinson, Wearing a Broad-Brimmed Hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135587/the-rev-william-atkinson-wearing-broad-brimmed-hatFree Image from public domain licenseStop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905165/stop-brexit-now-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Enchanted Island, Before the Cell of Prospero - Prospero and Miranda (Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 1, Scene 1)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098654/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGuy fawkes night Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407890/guy-fawkes-night-facebook-post-templateView licenseLady Seated at a Table (recto); Dancing Figures (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8120266/lady-seated-table-recto-dancing-figures-versoFree Image from public domain licenseBetter future poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11861704/better-future-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMourning Figures: possibly a copy after a fresco by Cimabuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128211/mourning-figures-possibly-copy-after-fresco-cimabueFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseInfant Shakespeare Attended by Nature and the Passionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8097248/infant-shakespeare-attended-nature-and-the-passionsFree Image from public domain licenseHobby festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901322/hobby-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseCassandra Raving (Shakespeare, Troilus and Cressida, Act 2, Scene 2)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100307/cassandra-raving-shakespeare-troilus-and-cressida-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseCassandra Raving (Shakespeare, Troilus and Cressida, Act 2, Scene 2)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100296/cassandra-raving-shakespeare-troilus-and-cressida-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseStudy of Two Figures: One Seated, the Other Standing (recto); Study of a Head Looking Upwards (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8124655/image-art-vintage-bowsFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMrs. Horton, Later Viscountess Maynard (died 1814/15) by Sir Joshua Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613354/mrs-horton-later-viscountess-maynard-died-181415-sir-joshua-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license