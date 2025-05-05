Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageislamic artegyptian eaglegriffinbyzantinetextile fragmentpatternbyzantine patternfabric edgeRoundel with Winged HorseView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 825 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2560 x 3722 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage books Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887563/vintage-books-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMoldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8332837/moldFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748181/islamic-new-year-facebook-post-templateView licenseFurniture plaque carved in relief with a male figure slaying a griffinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440164/furniture-plaque-carved-relief-with-male-figure-slaying-griffinFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418826/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseSeated Transcendent Buddha Vairochanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821695/seated-transcendent-buddha-vairochanaFree Image from public domain licenseOolong tea label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516253/oolong-tea-label-template-editable-designView licenseFlaskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8337840/flaskFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView licenseFurniture plaque carved in relief with a griffin in a floral landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440214/furniture-plaque-carved-relief-with-griffin-floral-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licensePanel with Sketches of a Man, a Lion and an Arabesquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8337763/panel-with-sketches-man-lion-and-arabesqueFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licensePlaque fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8438565/plaque-fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePsychology podcast blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8333905/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418745/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseTextile Fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8335018/textile-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sample mockup, brown realistic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7593411/fabric-sample-mockup-brown-realistic-designView licenseTextile Fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8333904/textile-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8335044/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseArtwork auction Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787535/artwork-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8333947/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8333658/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseInscribed stelehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8347937/inscribed-steleFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418876/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseTextile Fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8335076/textile-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licenseTextile Fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8333639/textile-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseResort hotel Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18430697/resort-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8333925/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseFilm fest blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428108/film-fest-blog-banner-templateView licenseTiraz with Medallionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8344145/tiraz-with-medallionsFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal character embroidery set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131409/animal-character-embroidery-set-editable-design-elementView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8333915/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710981/ancient-art-exhibitionView licenseFragment of Inscription, Found behind Stucco Dado Panelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8334498/fragment-inscription-found-behind-stucco-dado-panelFree Image from public domain license