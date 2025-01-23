rawpixel
Bahram Gur Exhibiting his Prowess in Wrestling at the Court of Shangul, King of India", Folio from the First Small Shahnama…
Patriot Day Instagram post template
Buzurjmihr Explains the Game of Backgammon (Nard) to the Raja of Hind", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)…
Military service Instagram post template
"Meeting of Bahram Gur with a Princess", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l Qasim Firdausi
Mosques blog banner template
"The Nobles and Mubids Advise Khusrau Parviz about Shirin", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Islamic new year Facebook post template
Bahram Gur Slays the Dragon", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Quran reading Instagram post template, editable text
"Nushirvan Receives Mihras, Envoy of Caesar", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Eid Mubarak Instagram post template, editable Islamic design
"Kai Khusrau Enthroned Holding a Sword", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Muslim quote Instagram post template, editable text
Bahram Gur Entertained by the Daughters of Barzin", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Muharram holy month Instagram post template
"Buzurgmihr Masters the Game of Chess", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Hijri new year Instagram post template
Gustaham Kills Lahhak and Farshidvard", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Islamic new year Instagram post template
"Bahram Gur Hunts the Onager", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Islamic new year Instagram post template
"Bahram Gur Slays a Dragon", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Hijri new year Instagram post template
Gushtasp Kills the Wolf of Fasiqun", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Quran study Facebook post template
Bahram Chubina Kills the Lion-Shaped Ape Monster", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Hijri new year Instagram post template
"The Funeral of Isfandiyar," Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) by Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Islamic new year Instagram post template
"Bahram-e Chubineh Wears Women's Clothing and Spins Yarn", folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
Islamic center Instagram post template
"Rakhsh Kills a Lion while Rustam is Asleep", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
Islamic new year Instagram post template
"The Murder of Iraj," Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, author Abu'l Qasim Firdausi
Ramadan Mubarak Instagram post template, editable text
"Zal is Restored to his Father Sam by the Simurgh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Islamic new year Instagram post template
"Bizhan Slaughters the Wild Boars of Irman", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Islamic new year Instagram post template
Nushirvan Eating Food Brought by the Sons of Mahbud", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
