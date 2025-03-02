Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagebourgogneboys onlylouis xivperpignanpublic domain oil paintingversaillesversailles artversailles palaceLouis XV (1710–1774) as a Child, after Hyacinthe RigaudView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 863 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2792 x 3882 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarImmersive art experience poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12090097/immersive-art-experience-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStill Life with Silver by Alexandre François Desporteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085550/still-life-with-silver-alexandre-franandccedilois-desportesFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual museum Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730594/virtual-museum-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseTobias Curing His Father's Blindness by Bernardo Strozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185339/image-raphael-strozzi-art-projectFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual museum Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243894/virtual-museum-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseLouis de France, duc de Bourgogne (1707) by Pierre Drevet and Hyacinthe Rigaudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016632/louis-france-duc-bourgogne-1707-pierre-drevet-and-hyacinthe-rigaudFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947865/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeneral Étienne-Maurice Gérard (1773–1852) by Jacques Louis Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184734/general-etienne-maurice-gerard-1773-1852Free Image from public domain licenseStairway to heaven Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13169829/stairway-heaven-instagram-post-templateView licenseCharles de Saint-Albin, Archbishop of Cambrai by Hyacinthe Rigaudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264377/charles-saint-albin-archbishop-cambrai-hyacinthe-rigaudFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony orchestra concert Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243673/png-architecture-art-blank-spaceView licenseCourses de Testes et de Bagues Faittes par Roy et par les Princes et Seigneurs de sa Cour, en l'année 1662https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8204417/image-horse-animal-booksFree Image from public domain licenseFine dining Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030284/fine-dining-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe Pérussis Altarpiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086299/the-perussis-altarpieceFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony orchestra concert Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7752915/png-architecture-art-blank-spaceView licenseSaints Michael and Francis by Juan de Flandeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086255/saints-michael-and-francis-juan-flandesFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of grace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9768241/symphony-grace-instagram-post-templateView licenseLouis XIV Bestowing the Cordon Bleu on the Infant Duc de Bourgogne, Father of Louis XV, King of Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7459137/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEurope tour Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8244403/europe-tour-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseLouis XIV as a Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242509/louis-xiv-childFree Image from public domain licenseEurope tour Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625272/europe-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Louis XIV by Hyacinthe Rigaudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264477/portrait-louis-xiv-hyacinthe-rigaudFree Image from public domain licenseFine dining Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070380/fine-dining-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLouis Hector, duc de Villars (1778) by Antoine de Marcenay de Ghuy and Hyacinthe Rigaudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10024455/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFine dining blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070378/fine-dining-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFrontispiece: Les Ordonnances royauxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216298/frontispiece-les-ordonnances-royauxFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual museum Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11855479/virtual-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate 2: a peasant woman removing her shoes in center, another peasant woman and two cows in a stream to left, a bridge to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8217086/image-background-cows-personFree Image from public domain licenseEurope travel blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823630/europe-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licensePlate 11: shepherdess seated to the right under a tree, watching her flock to the left, mountains to right in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8217088/image-background-tree-personFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra concert blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829416/orchestra-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Cardinal Guillaume Dubois by Hyacinthe Rigaudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9689132/portrait-cardinal-guillaume-dubois-hyacinthe-rigaudFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual museum Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617520/imageView licenseA treaty between Louis XIV of France (left, attended by Cardinal Mazarin), and Philip IV of Spain. Stipple engraving with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13995402/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseImmersive art experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11674552/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate 12: a seated draughtsman to left, a standing shepherd next to him to right, ruins and animals to the right, a tower in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8217089/image-background-animals-personFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual museum blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816965/virtual-museum-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licensePlate 6: a fisherman carrying a net to left, two horsemen in a stream to right, a tree in center, a castle in ruins to right…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218215/image-background-tree-personFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual museum Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625749/imageView licensePlate 1: a monument with statues and a coat of arms in the center, a draughstman on the ground beneath a tree to right, two…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216643/image-background-tree-artFree Image from public domain license