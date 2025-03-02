rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Louis XV (1710–1774) as a Child, after Hyacinthe Rigaud
Save
Edit Image
bourgogneboys onlylouis xivperpignanpublic domain oil paintingversaillesversailles artversailles palace
Immersive art experience poster template, editable text and design
Immersive art experience poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12090097/immersive-art-experience-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Still Life with Silver by Alexandre François Desportes
Still Life with Silver by Alexandre François Desportes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085550/still-life-with-silver-alexandre-franandccedilois-desportesFree Image from public domain license
Virtual museum Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Virtual museum Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730594/virtual-museum-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Tobias Curing His Father's Blindness by Bernardo Strozzi
Tobias Curing His Father's Blindness by Bernardo Strozzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185339/image-raphael-strozzi-art-projectFree Image from public domain license
Virtual museum Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Virtual museum Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243894/virtual-museum-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Louis de France, duc de Bourgogne (1707) by Pierre Drevet and Hyacinthe Rigaud
Louis de France, duc de Bourgogne (1707) by Pierre Drevet and Hyacinthe Rigaud
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016632/louis-france-duc-bourgogne-1707-pierre-drevet-and-hyacinthe-rigaudFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947865/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
General Étienne-Maurice Gérard (1773–1852) by Jacques Louis David
General Étienne-Maurice Gérard (1773–1852) by Jacques Louis David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184734/general-etienne-maurice-gerard-1773-1852Free Image from public domain license
Stairway to heaven Instagram post template
Stairway to heaven Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13169829/stairway-heaven-instagram-post-templateView license
Charles de Saint-Albin, Archbishop of Cambrai by Hyacinthe Rigaud
Charles de Saint-Albin, Archbishop of Cambrai by Hyacinthe Rigaud
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264377/charles-saint-albin-archbishop-cambrai-hyacinthe-rigaudFree Image from public domain license
Symphony orchestra concert Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Symphony orchestra concert Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243673/png-architecture-art-blank-spaceView license
Courses de Testes et de Bagues Faittes par Roy et par les Princes et Seigneurs de sa Cour, en l'année 1662
Courses de Testes et de Bagues Faittes par Roy et par les Princes et Seigneurs de sa Cour, en l'année 1662
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8204417/image-horse-animal-booksFree Image from public domain license
Fine dining Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Fine dining Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030284/fine-dining-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
The Pérussis Altarpiece
The Pérussis Altarpiece
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086299/the-perussis-altarpieceFree Image from public domain license
Symphony orchestra concert Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Symphony orchestra concert Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7752915/png-architecture-art-blank-spaceView license
Saints Michael and Francis by Juan de Flandes
Saints Michael and Francis by Juan de Flandes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086255/saints-michael-and-francis-juan-flandesFree Image from public domain license
Symphony of grace Instagram post template
Symphony of grace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9768241/symphony-grace-instagram-post-templateView license
Louis XIV Bestowing the Cordon Bleu on the Infant Duc de Bourgogne, Father of Louis XV, King of France
Louis XIV Bestowing the Cordon Bleu on the Infant Duc de Bourgogne, Father of Louis XV, King of France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7459137/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Europe tour Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Europe tour Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8244403/europe-tour-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Louis XIV as a Child
Louis XIV as a Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242509/louis-xiv-childFree Image from public domain license
Europe tour Instagram post template, editable design
Europe tour Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625272/europe-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Louis XIV by Hyacinthe Rigaud
Portrait of Louis XIV by Hyacinthe Rigaud
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264477/portrait-louis-xiv-hyacinthe-rigaudFree Image from public domain license
Fine dining Instagram story template, editable social media design
Fine dining Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070380/fine-dining-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Louis Hector, duc de Villars (1778) by Antoine de Marcenay de Ghuy and Hyacinthe Rigaud
Louis Hector, duc de Villars (1778) by Antoine de Marcenay de Ghuy and Hyacinthe Rigaud
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10024455/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Fine dining blog banner template, editable text
Fine dining blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070378/fine-dining-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Frontispiece: Les Ordonnances royaux
Frontispiece: Les Ordonnances royaux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216298/frontispiece-les-ordonnances-royauxFree Image from public domain license
Virtual museum Instagram post template, editable text
Virtual museum Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11855479/virtual-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Plate 2: a peasant woman removing her shoes in center, another peasant woman and two cows in a stream to left, a bridge to…
Plate 2: a peasant woman removing her shoes in center, another peasant woman and two cows in a stream to left, a bridge to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8217086/image-background-cows-personFree Image from public domain license
Europe travel blog banner template, editable text & design
Europe travel blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823630/europe-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Plate 11: shepherdess seated to the right under a tree, watching her flock to the left, mountains to right in the…
Plate 11: shepherdess seated to the right under a tree, watching her flock to the left, mountains to right in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8217088/image-background-tree-personFree Image from public domain license
Orchestra concert blog banner template, editable text & design
Orchestra concert blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829416/orchestra-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Cardinal Guillaume Dubois by Hyacinthe Rigaud
Portrait of Cardinal Guillaume Dubois by Hyacinthe Rigaud
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9689132/portrait-cardinal-guillaume-dubois-hyacinthe-rigaudFree Image from public domain license
Virtual museum Instagram post template, editable design
Virtual museum Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617520/imageView license
A treaty between Louis XIV of France (left, attended by Cardinal Mazarin), and Philip IV of Spain. Stipple engraving with…
A treaty between Louis XIV of France (left, attended by Cardinal Mazarin), and Philip IV of Spain. Stipple engraving with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13995402/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Immersive art experience Instagram post template, editable text
Immersive art experience Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11674552/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Plate 12: a seated draughtsman to left, a standing shepherd next to him to right, ruins and animals to the right, a tower in…
Plate 12: a seated draughtsman to left, a standing shepherd next to him to right, ruins and animals to the right, a tower in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8217089/image-background-animals-personFree Image from public domain license
Virtual museum blog banner template, editable text & design
Virtual museum blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816965/virtual-museum-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Plate 6: a fisherman carrying a net to left, two horsemen in a stream to right, a tree in center, a castle in ruins to right…
Plate 6: a fisherman carrying a net to left, two horsemen in a stream to right, a tree in center, a castle in ruins to right…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218215/image-background-tree-personFree Image from public domain license
Virtual museum Instagram post template, editable design
Virtual museum Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625749/imageView license
Plate 1: a monument with statues and a coat of arms in the center, a draughstman on the ground beneath a tree to right, two…
Plate 1: a monument with statues and a coat of arms in the center, a draughstman on the ground beneath a tree to right, two…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216643/image-background-tree-artFree Image from public domain license