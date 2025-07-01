rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Gav and Talhand in Battle", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Save
Edit Image
chessindianiranian paintingabu l qasim firdausiindian kingsiranianvintage public domain chess 1400islamic art
Surreal collage of a man reading by a chessboard with a pink seascape social media post editable template design
Surreal collage of a man reading by a chessboard with a pink seascape social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318558/image-background-png-abstractView license
Kai Khusrau, Gudarz and Giv Capturing the Demon's Fortress, Bahman (?)", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim…
Kai Khusrau, Gudarz and Giv Capturing the Demon's Fortress, Bahman (?)", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613488/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-iranian-painting-1920Free Image from public domain license
Black history month Instagram post template, editable text
Black history month Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812871/black-history-month-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Rustam's First Course: Rakhsh Kills a Lion", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Rustam's First Course: Rakhsh Kills a Lion", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8297288/image-lion-paper-bookFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'Printed Fragments' text editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'Printed Fragments' text editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318537/image-background-transparent-pngView license
"Rustam Carrying the King of Mazandaran to Kai Kavus", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Rustam Carrying the King of Mazandaran to Kai Kavus", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8297259/image-paper-horse-bookFree Image from public domain license
Wooden frame with vintage ornament floral image
Wooden frame with vintage ornament floral image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6381278/wooden-frame-with-vintage-ornament-floral-imageView license
Zal Slays Khazarvan and Puts Shamasas to Flight", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Zal Slays Khazarvan and Puts Shamasas to Flight", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613279/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-1920-1400-1600Free Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'Printed Fragments' text editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'Printed Fragments' text editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318533/image-background-transparent-png-catView license
Bazur, the Magician, Raises up Darkness and a Storm", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Bazur, the Magician, Raises up Darkness and a Storm", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613492/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-iranian-1920Free Image from public domain license
Islamic new year Facebook post template
Islamic new year Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748181/islamic-new-year-facebook-post-templateView license
Bizhan Forces Farud to Retreat into his Fort", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Bizhan Forces Farud to Retreat into his Fort", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613295/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-paintings-and-forts-indiaFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Khusrau Parviz before his Father Hurmuzd (?)", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Khusrau Parviz before his Father Hurmuzd (?)", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613489/image-persian-tile-india-abu-qasim-firdausiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template design
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView license
Rustam Captures Rakhsh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Rustam Captures Rakhsh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613255/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-iranian-vintage-horseFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Rustam Seizes Afrasiyab by the Girdle and Lifts him from the Saddle", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l…
"Rustam Seizes Afrasiyab by the Girdle and Lifts him from the Saddle", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330677/photo-image-paper-art-bordersFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318479/image-background-star-heartView license
"Buzurjmihr Masters the Game of Chess", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Buzurjmihr Masters the Game of Chess", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305334/buzurjmihr-masters-the-game-chess-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
Retro travel collage with 'Travel the World' in vintage style social media post editable design
Retro travel collage with 'Travel the World' in vintage style social media post editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769362/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
"Buzurgmihr Masters the Game of Chess", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Buzurgmihr Masters the Game of Chess", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185478/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Eid Mubarak Facebook post template
Eid Mubarak Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747878/eid-mubarak-facebook-post-templateView license
"Kai Kavus Attempts to Fly to Heaven", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) by Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
"Kai Kavus Attempts to Fly to Heaven", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) by Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185409/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements, featuring the word 'Journey' prominently editable template design
Vintage collage with retro elements, featuring the word 'Journey' prominently editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22561461/image-background-flower-png-transparentView license
"The Combat of Qaran and Afrasiyab", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"The Combat of Qaran and Afrasiyab", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305294/the-combat-qaran-and-afrasiyab-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with 'Celebrate Freedom' in vintage style social media post editable design
Retro collage with 'Celebrate Freedom' in vintage style social media post editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788717/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
"Kai Khusrau Slays Afrasiyab", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Kai Khusrau Slays Afrasiyab", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305332/kai-khusrau-slays-afrasiyab-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'Unwritten Chronicles' text social media post editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'Unwritten Chronicles' text social media post editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788610/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
"The Combat of Rustam and Kafur", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"The Combat of Rustam and Kafur", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305366/the-combat-rustam-and-kafur-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
"Rustam Kills the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Rustam Kills the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305324/rustam-kills-the-white-div-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
"The First Combat of Gav and Talhand", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"The First Combat of Gav and Talhand", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305318/the-first-combat-gav-and-talhand-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
"Faramarz Slays Varazad", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Abu'l Qasim Firdausi
"Faramarz Slays Varazad", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Abu'l Qasim Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305337/image-paper-hands-bookFree Image from public domain license
Buzurjmihr Explains the Game of Backgammon (Nard) to the Raja of Hind", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)…
Buzurjmihr Explains the Game of Backgammon (Nard) to the Raja of Hind", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613494/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-1934Free Image from public domain license
"Rustam Captures the Shah of Sham and the Shah of Berber", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
"Rustam Captures the Shah of Sham and the Shah of Berber", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305359/image-paper-horse-tigerFree Image from public domain license