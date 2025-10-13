rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bazur, the Magician, Raises up Darkness and a Storm", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Save
Edit Image
islamic artmagician cutpersian paintingiranianbattle shahnamaabu l qasim firdausimagicianshahnama
Grand opening poster template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable design
Grand opening poster template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23389607/image-texture-cartoon-paperView license
Gav and Talhand in Battle", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Gav and Talhand in Battle", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613491/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-chessFree Image from public domain license
Nature drawing png vintage book mockup element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nature drawing png vintage book mockup element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803227/nature-drawing-png-vintage-book-mockup-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bizhan Forces Farud to Retreat into his Fort", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Bizhan Forces Farud to Retreat into his Fort", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613295/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-paintings-and-forts-indiaFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
"Rustam's First Course: Rakhsh Kills a Lion", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Rustam's First Course: Rakhsh Kills a Lion", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8297288/image-lion-paper-bookFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Zal Slays Khazarvan and Puts Shamasas to Flight", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Zal Slays Khazarvan and Puts Shamasas to Flight", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613279/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-1920-1400-1600Free Image from public domain license
Depression quote editable social media post template design
Depression quote editable social media post template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22462131/depression-quote-editable-social-media-post-template-designView license
Khusrau Parviz before his Father Hurmuzd (?)", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Khusrau Parviz before his Father Hurmuzd (?)", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613489/image-persian-tile-india-abu-qasim-firdausiFree Image from public domain license
Lifestyle quote Instagram post template, fun and cute editable design
Lifestyle quote Instagram post template, fun and cute editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18782130/lifestyle-quote-instagram-post-template-fun-and-cute-editable-designView license
"Rustam Carrying the King of Mazandaran to Kai Kavus", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Rustam Carrying the King of Mazandaran to Kai Kavus", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8297259/image-paper-horse-bookFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'Unwritten Chronicles' text social media post editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'Unwritten Chronicles' text social media post editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788610/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Kai Khusrau, Gudarz and Giv Capturing the Demon's Fortress, Bahman (?)", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim…
Kai Khusrau, Gudarz and Giv Capturing the Demon's Fortress, Bahman (?)", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613488/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-iranian-painting-1920Free Image from public domain license
Retro collage wedding invite with vintage floral and angel motifs social media post editable design
Retro collage wedding invite with vintage floral and angel motifs social media post editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788622/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
"Rustam Seizes Afrasiyab by the Girdle and Lifts him from the Saddle", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l…
"Rustam Seizes Afrasiyab by the Girdle and Lifts him from the Saddle", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330677/photo-image-paper-art-bordersFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow editable greeting card template
Let it snow editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559909/let-snow-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Rustam Captures Rakhsh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Rustam Captures Rakhsh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613255/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-iranian-vintage-horseFree Image from public domain license
"Kai Kavus Attempts to Fly to Heaven", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) by Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
"Kai Kavus Attempts to Fly to Heaven", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) by Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185409/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
"Rustam Captures the Shah of Sham and the Shah of Berber", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
"Rustam Captures the Shah of Sham and the Shah of Berber", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305359/image-paper-horse-tigerFree Image from public domain license
"The First Combat of Gav and Talhand", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"The First Combat of Gav and Talhand", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305318/the-first-combat-gav-and-talhand-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
"Gustaham Slays Lahhak and Farshidvard", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Gustaham Slays Lahhak and Farshidvard", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305351/gustaham-slays-lahhak-and-farshidvard-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
"The Combat of Qaran and Afrasiyab", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"The Combat of Qaran and Afrasiyab", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305294/the-combat-qaran-and-afrasiyab-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
"Rustam Kills the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Rustam Kills the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305324/rustam-kills-the-white-div-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
"Buzurjmihr Masters the Game of Chess", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Buzurjmihr Masters the Game of Chess", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305334/buzurjmihr-masters-the-game-chess-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
"The Combat of Tus and Human," Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"The Combat of Tus and Human," Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305307/the-combat-tus-and-human-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
"The Combat of Rustam and Kafur", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"The Combat of Rustam and Kafur", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305366/the-combat-rustam-and-kafur-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
"Faramarz Slays Varazad", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Abu'l Qasim Firdausi
"Faramarz Slays Varazad", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Abu'l Qasim Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305337/image-paper-hands-bookFree Image from public domain license
"The Funeral of Iskandar", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"The Funeral of Iskandar", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305276/the-funeral-iskandar-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license