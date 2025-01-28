Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagebuddha paintings public domainbuddha lotus birtharte mayabuddhabuddha wall art public domainlotus flower spiritualbirth flowers graphicsad 1400 1600Life of the Buddha: The Birth of the Buddha, JapanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 819 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3811 x 2601 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBuddha meditation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994996/buddha-meditation-templateView licenseExcursions from the Four Cardinal Gates: Encounter with the Four Sufferings of Birth, Old Age, Sickness, and Death from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8366195/photo-image-tree-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8522858/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-background-gold-designView licenseLife of the Buddha: King Bimbisara's Conversionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8302395/life-the-buddha-king-bimbisaras-conversionFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8522395/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-background-gold-designView licenseLife of the Buddha: Abandoning Palace Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8302411/life-the-buddha-abandoning-palace-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseLife of the Buddha: Subjugation of Demonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8302393/life-the-buddha-subjugation-demonsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Buddhism religion iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8523412/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-iphone-wallpaperView licenseSacred Names of Shinto Deities and the "Oracles of the Three Shrines"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8074959/sacred-names-shinto-deities-and-the-oracles-the-three-shrinesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Buddha day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13492944/happy-buddha-day-poster-templateView licenseChinese Poems and Calligraphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118920/chinese-poems-and-calligraphyFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059793/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseBirth of the Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679608/birth-the-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059852/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseDakini, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613084/dakini-japanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059779/buddha-statue-png-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseDeath of the Historical Buddha (Nehan-zu), Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613285/death-the-historical-buddha-nehan-zu-japanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059867/buddha-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseAmitabha triad, unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330647/amitabha-triadFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900448/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFoliated dish with floral scrollshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183387/foliated-dish-with-floral-scrollsFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966996/buddhist-center-instagram-post-templateView licenseShakyamuni triadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490506/shakyamuni-triadFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623456/buddhist-holy-day-buddha-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseShamvara and A Dakinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706693/shamvara-and-dakiniFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059795/buddha-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseMandala of Vajradhara, Manjushri and Sadakshari -Lokeshvara by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184203/photo-image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue png, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056269/buddha-statue-png-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseJizō Bosatsu in Welcoming Descent (Jizō bosatsu raigō), unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328969/image-cloud-patterns-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBecome a Buddhist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606285/become-buddhist-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Birth of the Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8187138/the-birth-the-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseSeated Figure of an Arhat luohanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9079862/seated-figure-arhat-luohanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licenseShakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719018/shakyamuni-triad-buddha-attended-manjushri-and-samantabhadraFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licenseShakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Bodhisattva with Lion)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718935/image-lion-clouds-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView licenseShakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Buddha)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718934/shakyamuni-triad-buddha-attended-manjushri-and-samantabhadra-buddhaFree Image from public domain license