rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Peasant Girl with a White Headcloth by Wilhelm Leibl
Save
Edit Image
paintingwilhelm leiblpersonartvintagepublic domainwomenpaintings
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
The Critic; verso: Study for The Critic
The Critic; verso: Study for The Critic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7982165/the-critic-verso-study-for-the-criticFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Christ Healing the Sick
Christ Healing the Sick
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612081/christ-healing-the-sickFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Portrait of a Woman of the Slosgin Family of Cologne
Portrait of a Woman of the Slosgin Family of Cologne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611953/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of an old woman by Wilhelm Leibl
Portrait of an old woman by Wilhelm Leibl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312380/portrait-old-woman-wilhelm-leiblFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Man
Portrait of a Man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611982/portrait-manFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Benedikt von Hertenstein (born about 1495, died 1522) by Hans Holbein the Younger
Benedikt von Hertenstein (born about 1495, died 1522) by Hans Holbein the Younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613512/image-hans-holbein-woman-looking-down-german-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Two Men Contemplating the Moon by Caspar David Friedrich
Two Men Contemplating the Moon by Caspar David Friedrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612696/two-men-contemplating-the-moon-caspar-david-friedrichFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Baker's Cart by Jean Michelin
The Baker's Cart by Jean Michelin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613466/the-bakers-cart-jean-michelinFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Baron Alexander von Humboldt (1769–1859) by Julius Schrader
Baron Alexander von Humboldt (1769–1859) by Julius Schrader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613263/baron-alexander-von-humboldt-1769andndash1859-julius-schraderFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Woman by Jürgen Ovens
Portrait of a Woman by Jürgen Ovens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613437/portrait-woman-janduumlrgen-ovensFree Image from public domain license
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lady Guildford (Mary Wotton, 1499–1558), workshop of Hans Holbein the Younger
Lady Guildford (Mary Wotton, 1499–1558), workshop of Hans Holbein the Younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613395/image-hans-holbein-guildfordFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
Portrait of a Woman
Portrait of a Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611977/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady Mary Berkeley by Sir Godfrey Kneller
Lady Mary Berkeley by Sir Godfrey Kneller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613349/lady-mary-berkeley-sir-godfrey-knellerFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template
Art museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView license
Gothic Windows in the Ruins of the Monastery at Oybin by Carl Gustav Carus
Gothic Windows in the Ruins of the Monastery at Oybin by Carl Gustav Carus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612675/gothic-windows-the-ruins-the-monastery-oybin-carl-gustav-carusFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Reverie
Reverie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611932/reverieFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Children of Martin Anton Heckscher: Johann Gustav Wilhelm Moritz (1797–1865), Carl Martin Adolph (1796–1850), and…
The Children of Martin Anton Heckscher: Johann Gustav Wilhelm Moritz (1797–1865), Carl Martin Adolph (1796–1850), and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612723/image-romanticism-public-domain-german-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Valdemar Hjartvar Købke (1813–1893), the Artist's Brother by Christen Købke
Valdemar Hjartvar Købke (1813–1893), the Artist's Brother by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613422/image-christoffer-wilhelm-eckersberg-1990-academyFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Retreat from the Storm by Jean-François Millet
Retreat from the Storm by Jean-François Millet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612853/retreat-from-the-storm-jean-franandccedilois-milletFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Chancellor Leonhard von Eck (1480–1550)
Chancellor Leonhard von Eck (1480–1550)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612095/chancellor-leonhard-von-eck-1480-1550Free Image from public domain license
Greek mythology podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Greek mythology podcast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963493/greek-mythology-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Man with a Moor's Head on His Signet Ring
Portrait of a Man with a Moor's Head on His Signet Ring
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613506/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license