Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaintingwilhelm leiblpersonartvintagepublic domainwomenpaintingsPeasant Girl with a White Headcloth by Wilhelm LeiblView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1108 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3693 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseThe Critic; verso: Study for The Critichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7982165/the-critic-verso-study-for-the-criticFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseChrist Healing the Sickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612081/christ-healing-the-sickFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licensePortrait of a Woman of the Slosgin Family of Colognehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611953/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of an old woman by Wilhelm Leiblhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312380/portrait-old-woman-wilhelm-leiblFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611982/portrait-manFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBenedikt von Hertenstein (born about 1495, died 1522) by Hans Holbein the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613512/image-hans-holbein-woman-looking-down-german-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseTwo Men Contemplating the Moon by Caspar David Friedrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612696/two-men-contemplating-the-moon-caspar-david-friedrichFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Baker's Cart by Jean Michelinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613466/the-bakers-cart-jean-michelinFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaron Alexander von Humboldt (1769–1859) by Julius Schraderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613263/baron-alexander-von-humboldt-1769andndash1859-julius-schraderFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman by Jürgen Ovenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613437/portrait-woman-janduumlrgen-ovensFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLady Guildford (Mary Wotton, 1499–1558), workshop of Hans Holbein the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613395/image-hans-holbein-guildfordFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licensePortrait of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611977/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady Mary Berkeley by Sir Godfrey Knellerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613349/lady-mary-berkeley-sir-godfrey-knellerFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView licenseGothic Windows in the Ruins of the Monastery at Oybin by Carl Gustav Carushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612675/gothic-windows-the-ruins-the-monastery-oybin-carl-gustav-carusFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReveriehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611932/reverieFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Children of Martin Anton Heckscher: Johann Gustav Wilhelm Moritz (1797–1865), Carl Martin Adolph (1796–1850), and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612723/image-romanticism-public-domain-german-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseValdemar Hjartvar Købke (1813–1893), the Artist's Brother by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613422/image-christoffer-wilhelm-eckersberg-1990-academyFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseRetreat from the Storm by Jean-François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612853/retreat-from-the-storm-jean-franandccedilois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseChancellor Leonhard von Eck (1480–1550)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612095/chancellor-leonhard-von-eck-1480-1550Free Image from public domain licenseGreek mythology podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963493/greek-mythology-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Man with a Moor's Head on His Signet Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613506/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license