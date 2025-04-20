rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bahram Chubina Kills the Lion-Shaped Ape Monster", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Save
Edit Image
islamic artbaghdadiran1300monsterilluminated manuscript monstersabu l qasim firdausitiger
Iskandar Kills the Habash Monster", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Iskandar Kills the Habash Monster", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613273/image-unicorn-vintage-abu-qasim-firdausi-iranianFree Image from public domain license
Gustaham Kills Lahhak and Farshidvard", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Gustaham Kills Lahhak and Farshidvard", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613293/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-iranian-paper-watercolors-vintage-gold-books-islamicFree Image from public domain license
Gushtasp Kills the Wolf of Fasiqun", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Gushtasp Kills the Wolf of Fasiqun", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613268/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-1969Free Image from public domain license
"Zal is Restored to his Father Sam by the Simurgh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Zal is Restored to his Father Sam by the Simurgh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8310615/image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain license
Bahram Gur Entertained by the Daughters of Barzin", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Bahram Gur Entertained by the Daughters of Barzin", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613298/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-harpistFree Image from public domain license
"Rustam Kills the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Rustam Kills the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8310276/rustam-kills-the-white-div-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
"Rakhsh Kills a Lion while Rustam is Asleep", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
"Rakhsh Kills a Lion while Rustam is Asleep", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8315709/image-lion-paper-horseFree Image from public domain license
"Kai Khusrau Enthroned Holding a Sword", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Kai Khusrau Enthroned Holding a Sword", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8310701/image-paper-book-swordFree Image from public domain license
Bahram Gur Exhibiting his Prowess in Wrestling at the Court of Shangul, King of India", Folio from the First Small Shahnama…
Bahram Gur Exhibiting his Prowess in Wrestling at the Court of Shangul, King of India", Folio from the First Small Shahnama…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613482/image-iranian-vintage-newspaper-paperFree Image from public domain license
"Meeting of Bahram Gur with a Princess", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l Qasim Firdausi
"Meeting of Bahram Gur with a Princess", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l Qasim Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330341/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
"Bahram Chubina Meets a Lady who Foretells his Fate", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Bahram Chubina Meets a Lady who Foretells his Fate", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305272/image-paper-crown-bookFree Image from public domain license
"Death of Bahram Chubina?", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Death of Bahram Chubina?", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305269/death-bahram-chubina-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
"How Rustam Found a Spring", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
"How Rustam Found a Spring", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328915/photo-image-paper-hand-artFree Image from public domain license
Bahram Gur Slays the Dragon", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Bahram Gur Slays the Dragon", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612762/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-iran-dragonFree Image from public domain license
Buzurjmihr Explains the Game of Backgammon (Nard) to the Raja of Hind", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)…
Buzurjmihr Explains the Game of Backgammon (Nard) to the Raja of Hind", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613494/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-1934Free Image from public domain license
"Bahram Gur Hunts the Onager", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Bahram Gur Hunts the Onager", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305312/bahram-gur-hunts-the-onager-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
"Bahram Gur Slays a Dragon", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Bahram Gur Slays a Dragon", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305253/bahram-gur-slays-dragon-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
Giv Avenges Bahram by Slaying Tazhav", Folio 248r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi…
Giv Avenges Bahram by Slaying Tazhav", Folio 248r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581859/image-public-domain-book-cover-abu-qasim-firdausi-1970Free Image from public domain license
"Rustam Comes from Kabul to Pay Homage to Kai Khusrau", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
"Rustam Comes from Kabul to Pay Homage to Kai Khusrau", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305323/image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain license
"The Murder of Iraj," Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, author Abu'l Qasim Firdausi
"The Murder of Iraj," Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, author Abu'l Qasim Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331370/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license