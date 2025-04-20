Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageislamic artbaghdadiran1300monsterilluminated manuscript monstersabu l qasim firdausitigerBahram Chubina Kills the Lion-Shaped Ape Monster", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2954 x 3693 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarIskandar Kills the Habash Monster", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613273/image-unicorn-vintage-abu-qasim-firdausi-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseGustaham Kills Lahhak and Farshidvard", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613293/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-iranian-paper-watercolors-vintage-gold-books-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseGushtasp Kills the Wolf of Fasiqun", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613268/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-1969Free Image from public domain license"Zal is Restored to his Father Sam by the Simurgh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8310615/image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseBahram Gur Entertained by the Daughters of Barzin", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613298/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-harpistFree Image from public domain license"Rustam Kills the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8310276/rustam-kills-the-white-div-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license"Rakhsh Kills a Lion while Rustam is Asleep", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8315709/image-lion-paper-horseFree Image from public domain license"Kai Khusrau Enthroned Holding a Sword", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8310701/image-paper-book-swordFree Image from public domain licenseBahram Gur Exhibiting his Prowess in Wrestling at the Court of Shangul, King of India", Folio from the First Small Shahnama…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613482/image-iranian-vintage-newspaper-paperFree Image from public domain license"Meeting of Bahram Gur with a Princess", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l Qasim Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330341/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license"Bahram Chubina Meets a Lady who Foretells his Fate", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305272/image-paper-crown-bookFree Image from public domain license"Death of Bahram Chubina?", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305269/death-bahram-chubina-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license"How Rustam Found a Spring", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328915/photo-image-paper-hand-artFree Image from public domain licenseBahram Gur Slays the Dragon", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612762/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-iran-dragonFree Image from public domain licenseBuzurjmihr Explains the Game of Backgammon (Nard) to the Raja of Hind", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613494/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-1934Free Image from public domain license"Bahram Gur Hunts the Onager", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305312/bahram-gur-hunts-the-onager-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license"Bahram Gur Slays a Dragon", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305253/bahram-gur-slays-dragon-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseGiv Avenges Bahram by Slaying Tazhav", Folio 248r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581859/image-public-domain-book-cover-abu-qasim-firdausi-1970Free Image from public domain license"Rustam Comes from Kabul to Pay Homage to Kai Khusrau", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305323/image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain license"The Murder of Iraj," Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, author Abu'l Qasim Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331370/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license