Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagehans holbeinmagistratereading women paintgerman vintage paintingwoman looking downold house photoad 1400 1600aided by subscribersBenedikt von Hertenstein (born about 1495, died 1522) by Hans Holbein the YoungerView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 875 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2821 x 3867 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarThe Crown and the Kingdom editable poster template with portrait of Henry VIII of Englandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23056334/image-person-art-manView licensePortrait of a Young Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8267979/portrait-young-womanFree Image from public domain licenseThe Crown and the Kingdom Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23496246/png-crown-personView licenseThe Old Woman, from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274212/the-old-woman-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licenseArt & reflection blog banner template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505964/image-paper-book-woodView licenseWorkshop of Hans Holbein the Younger - Portrait of Margaret Wyatt, Lady Lee (1540)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665643/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's podcast Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492765/womens-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Bishop, from the Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274171/the-bishop-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791114/lifestyle-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Duchess, from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274190/the-duchess-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's podcast poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116554/womens-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Duke, from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274216/the-duke-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771390/womens-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Queen, from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274166/the-queen-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's podcast social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116553/womens-podcast-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe Cardinal, from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274153/the-cardinal-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902253/womens-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe King, from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274116/the-king-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's podcast blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116555/womens-podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Peasant (or Ploughman), from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274100/the-peasant-or-ploughman-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900475/womens-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Lawyer (or Advocate), from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274238/the-lawyer-or-advocate-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9597019/womens-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Abbess, from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274128/the-abbess-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11972973/womens-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Old Man, from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274147/the-old-man-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922183/womens-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Councillor, from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274208/the-councillor-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licensePodcast blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753136/podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseAdam Ploughing, from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274157/adam-ploughing-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956970/womens-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Count, from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274195/the-count-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's podcast blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12047887/womens-podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseThe Dean (or Canon), from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274183/the-dean-or-canon-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773625/womens-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Abbot, from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274121/the-abbot-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licenseWhispers of Rococo Facebook post template, original art illustration from François Boucher, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055187/image-angel-person-artView licenseThe Noblewoman, from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274132/the-noblewoman-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle podcast Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688387/lifestyle-podcast-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Merchant, from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274150/the-merchant-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain license