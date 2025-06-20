Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Image1800 paintingsoil paintingpublic domainwoodpersonartvintagepaintingsSoldiers Bivouacking by Pieter SnayersView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 837 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3807 x 2656 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseA Musical Gathering at the Court of the Elector Karl Albrecht of Bavaria by Peter Jacob Horemanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184896/image-1776-people-gathering-painting-1700Free Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licensePortrait of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8236171/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8221448/portrait-manFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseSir Joshua Reynolds (1723–1792)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101850/sir-joshua-reynolds-1723-1792Free Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseLouis XVI (1754–1793), King of Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114058/louis-xvi-1754-1793-king-franceFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14725118/book-cover-poster-templateView licensePortrait of a Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8201513/portrait-manFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licensePortrait of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222426/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseScenes from a Legend; Coats of Armshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8302385/scenes-from-legend-coats-armsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePair of candlestickshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8124575/pair-candlesticksFree Image from public domain licenseWhispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23496249/png-dog-personView licenseRinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8188253/ringFree Image from public domain licenseElizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView licenseDishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100876/dishFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo-handled cuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164395/two-handled-cupFree Image from public domain licenseFlower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541462/png-flowers-treeView licenseWatch with chainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8126731/watch-with-chainFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11446681/natural-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8245757/keyFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licensePlatterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8208038/platterFree Image from public domain licenseArt therapy session Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591619/art-therapy-session-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScissorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8236861/scissorsFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080610/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseKeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8245762/keyFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073086/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseKeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8187638/keyFree Image from public domain licenseArtist quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14606402/artist-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseDouble keyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8187664/double-keyFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events Instagram story template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23513311/image-border-cloud-treeView licenseDouble-ended keyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8187629/double-ended-keyFree Image from public domain license