Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageasian friendsclothflutebamboohoteipaperpersonartThe Actor Arashi Koroku IV in the Final Farewell Performance of His Career (Shōgai onagori kyōgen) as the Female Bandit Hotei Oichi by Shunkōsai HokushūView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 819 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2549 x 3736 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarKimono poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773231/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actor Asao Gakujūrō I (previously Yūjirō I) as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Shunkōsai Hokushūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613531/image-goemon-samurai-japan-eyeFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773232/kimono-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actors Arashi Kitsusaburō II as the Hairdresser Kamiyui Tasuke, and Arashi Koroku IV as Gonza the Lancer (Yari no Gonza)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613558/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622763/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Arashi Tokusaburō as the Female Gallant (Onnadate) Ohashihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613738/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773229/kimono-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCourtesans in an Iris Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8129124/courtesans-iris-gardenFree Image from public domain licenseDim sum Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18289782/dim-sum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Kabuki Actor Nakamura Utaemon III (Shikan) as Ishikawa Goemon by Shunkōsai Hokushūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613540/image-japanese-kabuki-art-hat-1778Free Image from public domain licenseBamboo toothbrush Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271068/bamboo-toothbrush-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseActor, Danjuro, Impersonating Murubashi Chuyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612306/actor-danjuro-impersonating-murubashi-chuyeFree Image from public domain licenseBamboo toothbrush story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271109/bamboo-toothbrush-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAn Actor With a Rack of Wigshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8161645/actor-with-rack-wigsFree Image from public domain licenseBamboo toothbrush blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271103/bamboo-toothbrush-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseActors by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612373/actors-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseSummer drinks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482779/summer-drinks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Arashi Rikan IV Playing the Flute (ca. 1872 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142623/the-actor-arashi-rikan-playing-the-flute-ca-1872-late-edo-sadanobuFree Image from public domain licenseUrban fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496324/urban-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actors Ichikawa Ebizō V as the Outlaw Nippon Daemon (right) and Kataoka Gadō as Tokushima Goheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186330/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459561/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree Heroes of the Water Margin Capture the Bandit Queen Ichijōsei, from the series One Hundred Eight Heroes of the Theater…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613791/image-vintage-chinese-dragon-waterFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614915/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKabuki Actor Arashi Rikan II as Akogi Heiji, from the print series Tōsei keshōkagami (Makeup Mirrors of Our Time)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086740/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHang out poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452059/hang-out-poster-templateView licenseThree Actorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612824/three-actorsFree Image from public domain licenseSummer drinks poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614989/summer-drinks-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKabuki Actor Arashi Kitsusaburō II as Kajiwara Heiji, in the play Hiragana seisuiki (Records of the Battles between the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613671/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFormal suit Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171913/formal-suit-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKabuki Actor Arashi Rikan II as Iemon Confronted by an Image of His Murdered Wife, Oiwa, on a Broken Lantern, Referring to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086695/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459570/birthday-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Utaemon III as Inanoya Hanbē by Shunkōsai Hokushūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613689/the-actor-nakamura-utaemon-iii-inanoya-hanbe-shunkosai-hokushuFree Image from public domain licenseConfetti Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721990/confetti-effectView licenseJoanna de Silva by William Woodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086994/joanna-silva-william-woodFree Image from public domain licenseBamboo template for social media posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271066/bamboo-template-for-social-media-postView licenseJoanna de Silva. Original public domain image from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16265951/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFashion minimalism Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736278/fashion-minimalism-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Arashi Rikaku II as Isogai Tōsuke, from the series Lives of Men who Carried Out Revenge for Loyalty or Filial Pietyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086687/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCocktail party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452054/cocktail-party-poster-templateView licenseThe Actors Mimasu Daigorō IV as Umako Daijin (right), Ichikawa Ebizō V as Umaya Daijin (center), and Jitsukawa Ensaburō as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613768/image-manga-japanese-hirosadaFree Image from public domain license