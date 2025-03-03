rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Trade Card for Thorton & Pattinson, Bookbinders, Lithographers and Engravers by Anonymous, British, 19th century
Save
Edit Image
victorian eravictorian cardvictorian advertisementephemerabusiness cardvintage ephemeravictorian housesvintage british poster
Fundraiser poster template, editable text and design
Fundraiser poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500441/fundraiser-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Trade card for J. Royle, bookbinder
Trade card for J. Royle, bookbinder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096390/trade-card-for-royle-bookbinderFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716029/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Trade Card for Osborne, Engraver, Printer, and Lithographer
Trade Card for Osborne, Engraver, Printer, and Lithographer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096637/trade-card-for-osborne-engraver-printer-and-lithographerFree Image from public domain license
Poster mockup, realistic paper, customizable advertisement
Poster mockup, realistic paper, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081616/poster-mockup-realistic-paper-customizable-advertisementView license
Trade card for Hugh A. Bayly, printseller
Trade card for Hugh A. Bayly, printseller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096419/trade-card-for-hugh-bayly-printsellerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716026/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Trade card for A. Lesage, Printseller, Framer, and Publisher
Trade card for A. Lesage, Printseller, Framer, and Publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096487/trade-card-for-lesage-printseller-framer-and-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716027/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Trade Card for R. Ackermann, Printseller and Art Dealer
Trade Card for R. Ackermann, Printseller and Art Dealer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096524/trade-card-for-ackermann-printseller-and-art-dealerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716036/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Trade Card for Bagwell, Engraver and Printer
Trade Card for Bagwell, Engraver and Printer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096675/trade-card-for-bagwell-engraver-and-printerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716038/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Trade Card for Danby, Engraver
Trade Card for Danby, Engraver
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096615/trade-card-for-danby-engraverFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Trade card for H. Fitzpatrick, Printer and Bookseller
Trade card for H. Fitzpatrick, Printer and Bookseller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096509/trade-card-for-fitzpatrick-printer-and-booksellerFree Image from public domain license
Construction services poster template
Construction services poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796199/construction-services-poster-templateView license
Trade Card for Curtis, Engraver
Trade Card for Curtis, Engraver
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096577/trade-card-for-curtis-engraverFree Image from public domain license
Retro steak restaurant poster template, editable design
Retro steak restaurant poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626364/retro-steak-restaurant-poster-template-editable-designView license
Trade Card for John Marchant, Print Dealer
Trade Card for John Marchant, Print Dealer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096667/trade-card-for-john-marchant-print-dealerFree Image from public domain license
Social media content poster template
Social media content poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489017/social-media-content-poster-templateView license
Trade Card for Thompson, Seal Engraver
Trade Card for Thompson, Seal Engraver
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096662/trade-card-for-thompson-seal-engraverFree Image from public domain license
Retro barber shop poster template, editable design
Retro barber shop poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626560/retro-barber-shop-poster-template-editable-designView license
Trade Card for R. Brook, Engraver
Trade Card for R. Brook, Engraver
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096588/trade-card-for-brook-engraverFree Image from public domain license
Overcome social anxiety poster template
Overcome social anxiety poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770427/overcome-social-anxiety-poster-templateView license
Trade Card for Dorme, Engraver
Trade Card for Dorme, Engraver
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096582/trade-card-for-dorme-engraverFree Image from public domain license
Retro cigar store poster template, editable design
Retro cigar store poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627256/retro-cigar-store-poster-template-editable-designView license
Trade Card for Joseph Hollway, Engraver & Printer
Trade Card for Joseph Hollway, Engraver & Printer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096607/trade-card-for-joseph-hollway-engraver-printerFree Image from public domain license
Retro editable poster template, sheep design
Retro editable poster template, sheep design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627386/retro-editable-poster-template-sheep-designView license
Trade Card
Trade Card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096589/trade-cardFree Image from public domain license
Editable ripped paper mockup, torn design
Editable ripped paper mockup, torn design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866461/editable-ripped-paper-mockup-torn-designView license
Trade Card for N. R. Hewitt, Engraver
Trade Card for N. R. Hewitt, Engraver
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096639/trade-card-for-hewitt-engraverFree Image from public domain license
Retro editable poster template, jungle concept
Retro editable poster template, jungle concept
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628031/retro-editable-poster-template-jungle-conceptView license
Trade Card for Brandard, Engraver
Trade Card for Brandard, Engraver
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096704/trade-card-for-brandard-engraverFree Image from public domain license
Retro poster editable template, flamingo design
Retro poster editable template, flamingo design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626377/retro-poster-editable-template-flamingo-designView license
Trade Card for W. Powers, Printer and Publisher
Trade Card for W. Powers, Printer and Publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096502/trade-card-for-powers-printer-and-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Retro pet shop poster template, editable design
Retro pet shop poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628066/retro-pet-shop-poster-template-editable-designView license
Trade Card for W. Smart, Engraver and Printer
Trade Card for W. Smart, Engraver and Printer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096661/trade-card-for-smart-engraver-and-printerFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947733/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Trade card for R. Sickelmore, Printer
Trade card for R. Sickelmore, Printer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096464/trade-card-for-sickelmore-printerFree Image from public domain license