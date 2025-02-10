Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagechinasheet musicchina ukiyo e artchina music vintagesleep chinapeony japanancient qinancient chinese art“Ei of the Nakamoriken Brothel, who was a favorite of Yamamura Goto, as Lady Huayang (Kayō Fujin Yamamura Goto gonomi Nakamoriken Ei),” from the series Costume Parade of the Shimanouchi District in Osaka (Naniwa Shimanouchi nerimono) by Ryūsai ShigeharuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 814 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2505 x 3692 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese flowers illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701548/japanese-flowers-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license“The Courtesan Hanazuma Reading a Letter,” from the series Beauties Compared to Flowers (Bijin hana awase) by Utamaro…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611771/image-background-paper-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7935094/hokusais-birds-fan-japanese-flower-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Courtesan Emi of the Kyōki Brothel as Shizuka Gozen (Shizuka Kyōki Emi), from the series Costume Parade of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613553/image-japanese-martial-arts-famous-art-samuraiFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000993/lunar-new-year-card-templateView licenseThe Chinese emperor Ming Huang and Yang Kuei-fei, Kano Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846587/the-chinese-emperor-ming-huang-and-yang-kuei-feiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7941677/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA Votive Picture to Be Donated to the Kannon of Asakusa (Asakusa Kannon hō kakegaku no zu), by Takigawa of the Ōgiya, Kamuro…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330065/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707936/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTerracotta Army at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site in China. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6017580/photo-image-public-domain-statue-freeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese aesthetic animals, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733655/japanese-aesthetic-animals-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseTerracotta Army at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site in China. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6017391/photo-image-public-domain-statue-freeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910382/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTerracotta Army at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site in China. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6030743/photo-image-public-domain-statue-freeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733433/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Courtesan Kotozuru of the Tsuruya Brothel as an Asazuma Boat Prostitute (Tsuruya Kotozuru-dayū Asazuma-bune), from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613707/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733509/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCourtesan or Actor as Courtesan Pouring Tea by the Light of a Lantern by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582394/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7742627/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseKonami of the Kurahashiya in the Front Group of Musicians (Saki-bayashi), from the series Costume Parade of the Shinmachi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613552/image-costume-japan-legends-gownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8438348/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCourtesans of the Ogiya on a Spring Outing by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640433/courtesans-the-ogiya-spring-outing-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licensePurple vintage bird editable element, floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7743345/purple-vintage-bird-editable-element-floral-designView licenseThe Courtesan Emu of the Matsuya Brothel as a Cormorant Fisherwoman (Ukai Matsuya Emu), from the series “A Costume Parade in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186310/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7744514/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Courtesan Hinazuru of the Chōjiya Brothel (Chōjiya Hinazuru), from the series Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters as Six…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185958/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7769629/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTerracotta Army at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site in China. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6017392/photo-image-public-domain-statue-freeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7772946/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTerracotta Army at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site in China. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6040074/photo-image-public-domain-statue-freeFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8432826/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTerracotta Army at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site in China. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6040047/photo-image-public-domain-statue-freeFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7703962/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTerracotta Army at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site in China. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6027232/photo-image-public-domain-statue-freeFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's birds fan editable element, Japanese flower illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7767609/hokusais-birds-fan-editable-element-japanese-flower-illustrationView licenseTerracotta Army at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site in China. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6018560/photo-image-public-domain-statue-freeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733794/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTerracotta Army at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site in China. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6018566/photo-image-public-domain-statue-freeFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725465/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView licenseYanji with Orchids and Yang Guifei with Peonieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240933/yanji-with-orchids-and-yang-guifei-with-peoniesFree Image from public domain license