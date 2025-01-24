Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejealoushairdresserashiyukiloverskabukipuppet yarijapan posterlanternThe Actors Arashi Kitsusaburō II as the Hairdresser Kamiyui Tasuke, and Arashi Koroku IV as Gonza the Lancer (Yari no Gonza)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 838 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2516 x 3604 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7849264/japanese-theater-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThe Actor Arashi Tokusaburō as the Female Gallant (Onnadate) Ohashihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613738/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseManipulation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397148/manipulation-poster-templateView licenseKabuki Actor Arashi Kitsusaburō II as Kajiwara Heiji, in the play Hiragana seisuiki (Records of the Battles between the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613671/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness potential poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14398545/business-potential-poster-templateView licenseArashi Rikan II as Miyamoto Musashi by Gigadō Ashiyukihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241185/arashi-rikan-miyamoto-musashiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396677/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseThe Love Letterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8129120/the-love-letterFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11804964/japan-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAn Actor With a Rack of Wigshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8161645/actor-with-rack-wigsFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586835/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Noshio II as the Courtesan Okaruhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100486/the-actor-nakamura-noshio-the-courtesan-okaruFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty tutorials poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709740/beauty-tutorials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actor Arashi Koroku IV in the Final Farewell Performance of His Career (Shōgai onagori kyōgen) as the Female Bandit…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613539/image-asian-friends-bamboo-clothFree Image from public domain licenseManagement poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682104/management-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePerpsective View (uki-e) of a Kabuki Theatre, with a Performance of The Crest Patterns of the Soga Brothers and Nagoya Sanza…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612146/image-kabuki-perspective-mount-fujiFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness social platform poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681061/business-social-platform-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actor Arashi Otohachi as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613080/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMakeup sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709713/makeup-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNetsuke of Fox Holding Baby and with Brush in Mouth from the Kabuki Play "Shinoda Zuma, Kuzonoha"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8092054/photo-image-animal-wood-foxFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776863/japanese-culture-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Takenojo VIII in the Role of a Puppeteer, showing Puppets to a Courtesan by Torii Kiyomasu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612922/image-japanese-background-street-vintage-1914Free Image from public domain licenseCat lovers expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12783795/cat-lovers-expo-poster-templateView licenseIchikawa Danjuro VII as Kan Shojo in the Mt. Tenpai Scene, from the series Famous Kabuki Plays by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706420/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseEmployee evaluation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901345/employee-evaluation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman Cooling Herselfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086921/woman-cooling-herselfFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese street food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396749/japanese-street-food-poster-templateView licenseUtagawa's Lifetime Masterpiece, from the Japanese version of the Shuihu Zhuan by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185913/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12900074/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView license''‘Lady of the Evening Faces’ (Yūgao): Yazama’s Wife Orie (Yazama-shi no shitsu Orie),” from the series Scenes amid Genji…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613792/image-clouds-dog-facesFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival hand puppet poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17704488/carnival-hand-puppet-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Iwai Kumesaburō II by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241150/portrait-iwai-kumesaburoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776847/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKabuki Actor Nakamura Tomijūrōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328530/kabuki-actor-nakamura-tomijuroFree Image from public domain licenseAsian adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11582858/asian-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612295/kabuki-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseDisco society poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11739687/disco-society-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAn Actor's Image in a Sake Cuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614023/actors-image-sake-cupFree Image from public domain licenseCat lovers club poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638081/png-aesthetic-animal-art-nouveauView licenseKabuki Actor, attributed to Torii Kiyonobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186198/kabuki-actor-attributed-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain license