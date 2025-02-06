Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagekrishnayamunaindialightningprophecybiblical artbiblicalpainting indiaJanmastami celebrating the birth of Krishna, Calcutta Art StudioView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 956 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2868 x 3601 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarKrishnashtami festival Facebook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817972/krishnashtami-festival-facebook-poster-templateView licenseKrishna subduing Kaliyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086428/krishna-subduing-kaliyaFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNarasimha Kills the Demon-King Hiranyakashipuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7964831/narasimha-kills-the-demon-king-hiranyakashipuFree Image from public domain licenseKrishnashtami Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView licenseGoddess Jagadhatri, West Bengal, Calcuttahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086573/goddess-jagadhatri-west-bengal-calcuttaFree Image from public domain licenseHindu gods Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView licenseYashoda and Gopal, West Bengal, Calcuttahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186207/yashoda-and-gopalFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731604/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna and Radhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490685/krishna-and-radhaFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSri Sri Kali (recto); Kali (verso). Original public domain image from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16290109/image-heart-hindu-god-paperFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSri Sri Kali (recto); Kali (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086529/sri-sri-kali-recto-kali-versoFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731606/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKali/ Tara, Calcutta Art Studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241586/kali-taraFree Image from public domain licenseIndia travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619417/india-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishnashtami festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14957383/krishnashtami-festival-poster-templateView licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna and Balarama depart Vrindavanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490706/krishna-and-balarama-depart-vrindavanFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516258/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseManbhajan, West Bengal, Calcuttahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186208/manbhajanFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShri Shri Jagannatha (Krishna as the Lord of the World)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081252/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850260/visit-india-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNala Damayanti, West Bengal, Calcuttahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186287/nala-damayantiFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538746/indian-art-culture-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseKrishna Ferrying Radha Across the Yamuna River (recto); Parivati Placing a Wedding Garland on Shiva (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715824/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696300/indian-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Ferrying Radha Across the Yamuna River (recto)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715715/krishna-ferrying-radha-across-the-yamuna-river-rectoFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696318/indian-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe goddesses Kali and Jagadhatrihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490849/the-goddesses-kali-and-jagadhatriFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9597680/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Ferrying Radha Across the Yamuna Riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715757/krishna-ferrying-radha-across-the-yamuna-riverFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12592260/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna-Kali, West Bengal, Calcuttahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186237/krishna-kaliFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705050/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Steals the Clothes of the Cowgirls (Gopis) (recto), from a Kalighat albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715730/image-tree-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9459438/hinduism-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAgamani, West Bengal, Calcuttahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086547/agamani-west-bengal-calcuttaFree Image from public domain license