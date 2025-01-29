Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagelightning rodabraham lincolnlincolncurrier and iveslightningpersonartvintageFranklin's Experiment, June 1752 – Demonstrating the identity of Lightning and Electricity, from which he invented the Lightning Rod, Currier & Ives (American, active New York, 1857–1907)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 909 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3857 x 2921 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt & flower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537415/art-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death!–Patrick Henry delivering his great speech on the Rights of the Colonies, before the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330094/image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseFloral perfume Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543955/floral-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoaching – Four in Hand – A Swell Turn-out, publisher Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183017/coaching-four-hand-swell-turn-outFree Image from public domain licenseLincoln’s Legacy Facebook post template from original art illustration by George Peter Alexander Healy, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541469/image-art-vintage-furnitureView licenseA Race on the Mississippihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613854/race-the-mississippiFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNew York Ferry Boathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614039/new-york-ferry-boatFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812515/dog-birthday-poster-templateView licenseWashington Taking Command of the American Army – At Cambridge, Massachusetts, July 3rd, 1775, publisher Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185827/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723481/dog-birthday-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Home in the Wilderness, publisher Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241336/home-the-wildernessFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812520/dog-birthday-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Progress of the Century – The Lightning Steam Press. The Electric Telegraph. The Locomotive. The Steamboat.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963669/image-background-hand-steamFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812517/dog-birthday-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe First Meeting of Washington and Lafayette—Philadelphia, August 3rd, 1777https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963697/the-first-meeting-washington-and-lafayettephiladelphia-august-3rd-1777Free Image from public domain licensePresidential election blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956490/presidential-election-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNoah's Ark published and printed by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084917/noahs-ark-published-and-printed-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseNew year cheers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723487/new-year-cheers-instagram-post-templateView licensePussy's Return published and printed by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084913/pussys-return-published-and-printed-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView licenseThe Rescue–Sergeants Newton and Jasper of Marion's Brigade, rescuing American prisoners from a British guard, who had…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963705/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseAbraham Lincoln quote editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23044312/abraham-lincoln-quote-editable-poster-templateView licenseMoonlight on the Mississippihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613887/moonlight-the-mississippiFree Image from public domain licenseCar in space, galaxy travel aesthetic editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789371/car-space-galaxy-travel-aesthetic-editable-remixView licenseThe Tocsin of Liberty–Rung by the State House Bell, (Independence Hall) Philadelphia, July 4th, 1776, "Proclaim liberty…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963696/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695851/blooming-beauty-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Disputed Prize, Currier & Ives (American, active New York, 1857–1907)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613715/the-disputed-prize-currier-ives-american-active-new-york-1857andndash1907Free Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032346/blooming-beauty-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Assassination of President Lincoln at Ford's Theatre, Washington D.C., April 14th, 1865https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7985308/image-person-newspaper-artFree Image from public domain licenseAromatherapy shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695869/aromatherapy-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseWinter Morninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086549/winter-morningFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032434/blooming-beauty-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Inauguration of Washington as First President of the United States, April 30th 1789 – At the Old City Hall, New York –…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963680/image-hand-person-swordFree Image from public domain licensePatience quote mobile wallpaper template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770033/patience-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-designView licenseThe Funeral of President Lincoln, New York, April 25th, 1865, Passing Union Squarehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7985755/image-horses-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseVote responsibly blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956491/vote-responsibly-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSteamboats Passing at Midnight – On Long Island Soundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185752/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJolly Young Ducks published and printed by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086645/jolly-young-ducks-published-and-printed-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license