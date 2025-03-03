rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
White Violet card from the Plant with Root series by Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Save
Edit Image
vintage violetbotanicalprangbotanical printsprang's cardflowersplantbooks
Grand opening invitation template, editable text
Grand opening invitation template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9877853/grand-opening-invitation-template-editable-textView license
Houstonia card from the Plant with Root series by Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Houstonia card from the Plant with Root series by Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613737/image-plant-with-root-series-vintage-botanical-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Believe in yourself Instagram story template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel, editable text and design
Believe in yourself Instagram story template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23181984/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Moss & Gold Thread card from the Plant with Root series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Moss & Gold Thread card from the Plant with Root series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613593/image-vintage-book-plant-roots-threadFree Image from public domain license
Garden party editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
Garden party editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049862/image-butterfly-flower-animalView license
Straw Berry card from the Plant with Root series
Straw Berry card from the Plant with Root series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086503/straw-berry-card-from-the-plant-with-root-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Kids book cover template, editable design
Kids book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Snow Drop card from the Plant with Root series
Snow Drop card from the Plant with Root series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186253/snow-drop-card-from-the-plant-with-root-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Craft fair editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
Craft fair editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050408/image-green-leaf-flowerView license
Checker Berry card from the Plant with Root series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Checker Berry card from the Plant with Root series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613713/image-plant-roots-flower-vintage-photoFree Image from public domain license
Floral wedding invitation mockup, editable design
Floral wedding invitation mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082891/floral-wedding-invitation-mockup-editable-designView license
Acraea Vesta butterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series
Acraea Vesta butterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086501/photo-image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower background, editable botanical illustration
Vintage watercolor flower background, editable botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9078689/vintage-watercolor-flower-background-editable-botanical-illustrationView license
Wild Parsnip from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Wild Parsnip from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613571/wild-parsnip-from-the-plants-series-louis-prang-co-boston-massachusettsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower background, editable botanical illustration
Vintage watercolor flower background, editable botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048441/vintage-watercolor-flower-background-editable-botanical-illustrationView license
Yew (Ground Hemlock) from the Plants series
Yew (Ground Hemlock) from the Plants series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086504/yew-ground-hemlock-from-the-plants-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower background, aesthetic botanical illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower background, aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048515/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-background-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView license
Sheep Laurel from the Plants series
Sheep Laurel from the Plants series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086550/sheep-laurel-from-the-plants-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower background, editable botanical illustration
Vintage watercolor flower background, editable botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048523/vintage-watercolor-flower-background-editable-botanical-illustrationView license
Water Hemlock from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Water Hemlock from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613604/water-hemlock-from-the-plants-series-louis-prang-co-boston-massachusettsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral border desktop wallpaper, editable botanical illustration
Watercolor floral border desktop wallpaper, editable botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061993/watercolor-floral-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-botanical-illustrationView license
Poison Sumach from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Poison Sumach from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613576/poison-sumach-from-the-plants-series-louis-prang-co-boston-massachusettsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower border, editable vintage botanical illustration
Aesthetic watercolor flower border, editable vintage botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055843/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-border-editable-vintage-botanical-illustrationView license
Purple Foxglove from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Purple Foxglove from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613588/image-foxglove-ephemera-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower border, editable vintage botanical illustration
Watercolor flower border, editable vintage botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056019/watercolor-flower-border-editable-vintage-botanical-illustrationView license
Poison Hemlock from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Poison Hemlock from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613651/image-poison-hemlock-ephemeraFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower border, editable vintage botanical illustration
Aesthetic watercolor flower border, editable vintage botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061988/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-border-editable-vintage-botanical-illustrationView license
Cynthia Cenone butterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series
Cynthia Cenone butterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086507/photo-image-art-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower border, editable vintage botanical illustration
Aesthetic watercolor flower border, editable vintage botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9078691/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-border-editable-vintage-botanical-illustrationView license
The Painted Lady butterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
The Painted Lady butterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086497/image-butterfly-vintage-cards-animalFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral illustration card mockup element, customizable design
Vintage floral illustration card mockup element, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23891131/vintage-floral-illustration-card-mockup-element-customizable-designView license
Mezereum from the Plants series
Mezereum from the Plants series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186264/mezereum-from-the-plants-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower border, editable vintage botanical illustration
Watercolor flower border, editable vintage botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055948/watercolor-flower-border-editable-vintage-botanical-illustrationView license
Stinging Nettle from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Stinging Nettle from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613578/image-stinging-nettle-ephemeraFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral border desktop wallpaper, editable botanical illustration
Watercolor floral border desktop wallpaper, editable botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055984/watercolor-floral-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-botanical-illustrationView license
Butterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series
Butterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086505/photo-image-art-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral border desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration
Editable floral border desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9078681/editable-floral-border-desktop-wallpaper-vintage-botanical-illustrationView license
Tiger Moth card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series
Tiger Moth card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086506/photo-image-art-tiger-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower background, aesthetic botanical illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower background, aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048484/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-background-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView license
Thorn Apple or Stramonium from the Plants series
Thorn Apple or Stramonium from the Plants series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186268/thorn-apple-stramonium-from-the-plants-seriesFree Image from public domain license