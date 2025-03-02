Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageasian elephantjapanese woodblock printspaperpersonartelephantsjapanese artvintageBig Elephants Being Attacked by Isshinsai YoshikataView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 609 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2031 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePicture of a Procession of Foreigners at Yokohama by Utagawa Yoshikazuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613781/picture-procession-foreigners-yokohama-utagawa-yoshikazuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHeidoru (St. Petersberg), Capital of Russia, from the series Famous Places from All Nations (Bankoku meisho zukushi -…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613636/image-public-domain-1865-2005Free Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseParis, France by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613728/paris-france-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licensePictorial Guide to Yokohama Harbor by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613776/pictorial-guide-yokohama-harbor-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseHome of Foreign Merchants in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613674/home-foreign-merchants-yokohama-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseA View of Indian Elephantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987939/view-indian-elephantsFree Image from public domain licenseSnow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151350/image-person-art-manView licenseForeigners Visiting the Famous Site of Mt. Gongen in Kanagawahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990103/foreigners-visiting-the-famous-site-mt-gongen-kanagawaFree Image from public domain licensePastel fashion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967690/pastel-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePrince Genji Visits the Gankirō Tea Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993803/prince-genji-visits-the-gankiro-tea-houseFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCherries at Night at New Shimabara by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613675/cherries-night-new-shimabara-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseView of Kanagawa on the Tōkaidō Road (Tōkaidō kanagawa no shōkei) by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613740/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseYokohama Sumo Wrestler Defeating a Foreigner by Ippōsai Yoshifujihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613784/yokohama-sumo-wrestler-defeating-foreigner-ipposai-yoshifujiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman Combing Her Hair editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Goyō Hashiguchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180786/image-person-art-japaneseView licenseDaimyo's Processions Passing along the Tōkaidō by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613816/daimyos-processions-passing-along-the-tokaido-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseNankin in Chinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988762/nankin-chinaFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFrance (furansukoku)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986120/france-furansukokuFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Port of London Englandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988733/the-port-london-englandFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView of the Yokohama Pleasure Quarters of Kanagawa at Cherry Blossom Timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993793/view-the-yokohama-pleasure-quarters-kanagawa-cherry-blossom-timeFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInterior of an American Steamshiphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990117/interior-american-steamshipFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseEnglishmen Woman on Horseback by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613673/englishmen-woman-horseback-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Prussian Couple by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613681/prussian-couple-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEnglish Couple (Igirisujin) by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613680/english-couple-igirisujin-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain license