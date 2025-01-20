rawpixel
Moss & Gold Thread card from the Plant with Root series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Cookbook cover template, editable design
Yew (Ground Hemlock) from the Plants series
Yellow fruit border aesthetic illustration background, editable design
White Violet card from the Plant with Root series by Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Green healthy eating aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Houstonia card from the Plant with Root series by Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Fruit border png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Snow Drop card from the Plant with Root series
Yellow fruit border aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Wild Parsnip from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Organic vegetable food element, editable design set
Straw Berry card from the Plant with Root series
Healthy eating png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Water Hemlock from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Editable healthy eating lifestyle sticker, collage element remix
Checker Berry card from the Plant with Root series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Vegetable food element set remix
Sheep Laurel from the Plants series
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template design
Mezereum from the Plants series
Vegetable food element set remix
Acraea Vesta butterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series
Vegetable food element set remix
Poison Hemlock from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Vegetable food element set remix
Poison Sumach from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Organic vegetable food element, editable design set
Purple Foxglove from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Organic vegetable food element, editable design set
Stinging Nettle from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Cookbook Instagram post template
Poison Ivy from the Plants series
Cookbook Instagram story template
Thorn Apple or Stramonium from the Plants series
Vegetable food element set remix
Monkshood from the Plants series
Editable farmers market background, lifestyle collage remix
Cynthia Cenone butterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series
Organic vegetable food element, editable design set
The Senitorial Dryocampa moth card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series
