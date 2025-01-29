Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagetapestryfloral border public domainitalian borderitalyvintage paperborderspaperpatternSheet with two borders with drapery and floral designs by AnonymousView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 941 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3821 x 2996 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarItaly poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762964/italy-poster-template-editable-designView licenseSheet with a two borders with hanging drapery and two blue floral garlands by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613528/image-tile-vintage-italian-families-1948Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage notepaper border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515709/editable-vintage-notepaper-border-backgroundView licenseSheet with two borders with three fans and floral garlands by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613569/sheet-with-two-borders-with-three-fans-and-floral-garlands-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseFesta della Repubblica Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640494/festa-della-repubblica-instagram-post-templateView licenseSheet with two borders with draped curtains and floral garlands by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613686/sheet-with-two-borders-with-draped-curtains-and-floral-garlands-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseItalian food menu template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14793000/italian-food-menu-template-editable-designView licenseSheet with two borders with Italian landscapes by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613692/sheet-with-two-borders-with-italian-landscapes-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseMenu editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10101898/menu-editable-poster-templateView licenseSheet with two borders with pastoral landscapes by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613690/sheet-with-two-borders-with-pastoral-landscapes-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseFesta della Repubblica Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640171/festa-della-repubblica-instagram-post-templateView licenseSheet with a border with two garlands of fruit, leaves, and flowers by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613529/image-public-domain-italian-family-ornamental-borderFree Image from public domain licenseFesta della Repubblica Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639280/festa-della-repubblica-instagram-post-templateView licenseSheet with a large floral wreathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087263/sheet-with-large-floral-wreathFree Image from public domain licenseHouse rules poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899823/house-rules-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSheet with lace atop a floral garland with drapery belowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123028/sheet-with-lace-atop-floral-garland-with-drapery-belowFree Image from public domain licenseFesta della Repubblica Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640886/festa-della-repubblica-instagram-post-templateView licenseSheet with six borders with vines and flower designs by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613559/sheet-with-six-borders-with-vines-and-flower-designs-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseFesta della Repubblica Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640461/festa-della-repubblica-instagram-post-templateView licenseSheet with two borders with flower and leaf designs by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613685/sheet-with-two-borders-with-flower-and-leaf-designs-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899807/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSheet with two borders with purple drapery and floral designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491345/sheet-with-two-borders-with-purple-drapery-and-floral-designsFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899815/garden-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSheet with overall floral pattern with birds by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613711/sheet-with-overall-floral-pattern-with-birds-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseHotel & resort poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194583/hotel-resort-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSheet with pattern of bouquets and lion heads by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613688/sheet-with-pattern-bouquets-and-lion-heads-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899820/garden-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSheet with a six borders with floral garlandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123053/sheet-with-six-borders-with-floral-garlandsFree Image from public domain licenseFesta della Repubblica Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639228/festa-della-repubblica-instagram-post-templateView licenseSheet with two borders with lace atop a floral garland against a navy backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123049/photo-image-background-borders-paperFree Image from public domain licenseFesta della Repubblica Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639955/festa-della-repubblica-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlue sheet with two borders with a white floral and lace patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123003/blue-sheet-with-two-borders-with-white-floral-and-lace-patternFree Image from public domain licenseHouse rules Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899821/house-rules-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlue sheet with two borders with a white floral and lace patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186322/photo-image-paper-art-bordersFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History Museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899804/art-history-museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSheet with two borders with an overall dot patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123073/sheet-with-two-borders-with-overall-dot-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963502/spring-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSheet with two borders with Venetian landscapeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123002/sheet-with-two-borders-with-venetian-landscapesFree Image from public domain licenseItalian restaurant Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443883/italian-restaurant-instagram-post-templateView licenseSheet with two borders with landscapes within frames and wreathshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123017/sheet-with-two-borders-with-landscapes-within-frames-and-wreathsFree Image from public domain license