The Virgin of Carmen and the Souls of Purgatory with St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah by Juan Francisco de Aguilera
purgatorycatholicpurgatory domain imagesvintage mexican public domainmexicanpaintings artmexican vintagecatholic painting public domain
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
Saint Francis de Sales
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613833/saint-francis-salesFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Saint Alena
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087079/saint-alenaFree Image from public domain license
Exorcism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView license
The Madonna of Paradise, Our Lady of Good Counsel by Anonymous, German, 18th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087082/image-christ-paradise-drawing-madonnaFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Plate 20 (Variant): Saint Veronica: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061779/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView license
Saint Augustine (1450/1460) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983143/saint-augustine-14501460-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The Rommelpot Player
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8169722/the-rommelpot-playerFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView license
The Descent of the Holy Ghost (c. 1490) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986106/the-descent-the-holy-ghost-c-1490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23096290/image-people-art-vintageView license
Plate 20: Saint Veronica: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061787/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Mexican food festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466249/mexican-food-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Holy family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899865/holy-familyFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722041/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Pieta, Italian Master
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8900401/pietaFree Image from public domain license
Light & truth poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049387/light-truth-poster-templateView license
The Mass of Saint Gregory (1470/1480) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984253/the-mass-saint-gregory-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730263/painting-class-poster-templateView license
Crucifixion, Johann Carl Von Reslfeld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8896950/crucifixionFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835960/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
Saint Sebastian Bound to the Tree (1500/1501) by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988329/saint-sebastian-bound-the-tree-15001501-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
The Creation of Adam element, editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060327/png-adam-antique-artView license
The Adoration of the Magi (Virgin in the Grotto) (c. 1500) by Italian 15th Century and Andrea Mantegna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986513/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Mexican food festival editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642651/mexican-food-festival-editable-poster-templateView license
A Mosque by Alberto Pasini (Italian, Busseto 1826–1899 Cavoretto)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086132/mosque-alberto-pasini-italian-busseto-1826andndash1899-cavorettoFree Image from public domain license
Find inner peace Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23118528/image-people-art-vintageView license
Saint Francis Receiving the Stigmata (c. 1480) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000264/saint-francis-receiving-the-stigmata-c-1480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Mexican food festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12487209/mexican-food-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child (c. 1460/1480) by German 15th Century and Netherlandish 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983510/image-background-golden-faceFree Image from public domain license
Communication and understanding Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23101429/image-christ-people-artView license
The Resurrection of Christ by Philip Galle and Pieter Bruegel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713151/the-resurrection-christ-philip-galle-and-pieter-bruegelFree Image from public domain license
Light & truth, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18125849/light-truth-editable-poster-templateView license
The Man of Sorrows Standing by the Column (1509) by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998508/the-man-sorrows-standing-the-column-1509-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas editable presentation template, Raphael's famous artworks remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7624943/png-art-remix-artwork-blank-spaceView license
Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Nuestra Señora del Carmen) by José Aragon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265633/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license