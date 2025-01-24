rawpixel
Christ Carrying the Cross, called The Lord of the Fall" by unknown Cuzco Artist (Peru, second half 18th century)
Our Lady of Mercy, called “The Pilgrim of Quito” by unknown Cuzco artist, Peru, 18th Century
Our Lady of Valvanera by unknown Cuzco Artist, Peru, second half of 18th Century
Our Lady of Cocharcas by unknown artist, Peru (Cuzco), mid-18th century
The Soul of the Virgin Mary
Saint Bonaventure and Saint Anthony of Padua by follower of Basilio Santa Cruz Pumacallao
Saint Barbara by unknown artist, Ecuador (Quito), 18th century
Head of an Oba
Shaffron (Horse's Head Defense)
Cross with Saint Anthony of Padua
Snuffbox
Stand for a small tureen
Queen Mother Pendant Mask: Iyoba
Vase (cuvette à fleurs Courteille)
Two wall sconces (Bras de cheminée)
Plate
Anointment of the dead Christ
Rothschild lamp
Coffeepot (cafétière "campanienne") (part of a service)
Partial coffee service (Déjeuner “Culture et Récolte du cacao”)
Milk jug (pot à lait ovoïde) (part of a service)
