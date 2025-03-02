rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
“Act II, Scene 5: At the Opera in Paris,” from the series The Strange Tale of the Castaways: A Western Kabuki by Adachi Ginkō
Save
Edit Image
racistoperapublic domain japan posterjapanese talesvintage asian celebratejapanese wood blockkabukiact
Opera show poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Opera show poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752205/png-antique-ariane-theatre-national-lopera-artView license
“Act II, Scene 2: Along Train Tracks in America,” from the series The Strange Tale of the Castaways: A Western Kabuki
“Act II, Scene 2: Along Train Tracks in America,” from the series The Strange Tale of the Castaways: A Western Kabuki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7961521/image-paper-book-steamFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival poster template
Japanese culture festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494206/japanese-culture-festival-poster-templateView license
“America,” from the series Five Nations by Utagawa Yoshimori by Utagawa Yoshimori
“America,” from the series Five Nations by Utagawa Yoshimori by Utagawa Yoshimori
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613656/image-japan-1850s-1860Free Image from public domain license
Fashion poster template
Fashion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452606/fashion-poster-templateView license
Foreign Family with Wife Making Clothes by Utagawa Yoshikazu
Foreign Family with Wife Making Clothes by Utagawa Yoshikazu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613797/foreign-family-with-wife-making-clothes-utagawa-yoshikazuFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template
Authentic Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494234/authentic-japan-poster-templateView license
Sumo Wrestler Tossing a Foreigner by Utagawa Yoshiiku
Sumo Wrestler Tossing a Foreigner by Utagawa Yoshiiku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613683/sumo-wrestler-tossing-foreigner-utagawa-yoshiikuFree Image from public domain license
Kabuki theater ad Instagram post template, editable text
Kabuki theater ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721305/kabuki-theater-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
French Woman and Girl, from the series Foreign Merchants in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahide
French Woman and Girl, from the series Foreign Merchants in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahide
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613717/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7849264/japanese-theater-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Inside a Foreign Restaurant
Inside a Foreign Restaurant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993854/inside-foreign-restaurantFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template
Beauty brand ad poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452710/beauty-brand-poster-templateView license
Picture of a Procession of Foreigners at Yokohama by Utagawa Yoshikazu
Picture of a Procession of Foreigners at Yokohama by Utagawa Yoshikazu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613781/picture-procession-foreigners-yokohama-utagawa-yoshikazuFree Image from public domain license
Geisha glamour poster template
Geisha glamour poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452760/geisha-glamour-poster-templateView license
Yokohama Sumo Wrestler Defeating a Foreigner by Ippōsai Yoshifuji
Yokohama Sumo Wrestler Defeating a Foreigner by Ippōsai Yoshifuji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613784/yokohama-sumo-wrestler-defeating-foreigner-ipposai-yoshifujiFree Image from public domain license
Sydney travel poster template, editable text and design
Sydney travel poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680486/sydney-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Home of Foreign Merchants in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahide
Home of Foreign Merchants in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahide
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613674/home-foreign-merchants-yokohama-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain license
Contemporary architects, editable poster template
Contemporary architects, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7699516/contemporary-architects-editable-poster-templateView license
Newly Imported Great Elephant (Shinto hakurai no daizō) by Ichiryūsai Yoshitoyo
Newly Imported Great Elephant (Shinto hakurai no daizō) by Ichiryūsai Yoshitoyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613716/newly-imported-great-elephant-shinto-hakurai-daizo-ichiryusai-yoshitoyoFree Image from public domain license
Sydney travel poster template
Sydney travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823936/sydney-travel-poster-templateView license
Foreigner Walking with a Pygmy Family
Foreigner Walking with a Pygmy Family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987968/foreigner-walking-with-pygmy-familyFree Image from public domain license
Happy australia day poster template
Happy australia day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823911/happy-australia-day-poster-templateView license
Foreigners Enjoying a Party at the Gankirō Tea House
Foreigners Enjoying a Party at the Gankirō Tea House
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990132/foreigners-enjoying-party-the-gankiro-tea-houseFree Image from public domain license
Golden week poster template
Golden week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView license
Foreigners Visiting the Famous Site of Mt. Gongen in Kanagawa
Foreigners Visiting the Famous Site of Mt. Gongen in Kanagawa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990103/foreigners-visiting-the-famous-site-mt-gongen-kanagawaFree Image from public domain license
Acting audition Instagram post template, editable text
Acting audition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11748158/acting-audition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Memoris of Castaway Hikozō (Amerika hikozō hyōryūki)
The Memoris of Castaway Hikozō (Amerika hikozō hyōryūki)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987967/the-memoris-castaway-hikozo-amerika-hikozo-hyoryukiFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template
Japan festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494133/japan-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Foreigners in the Drawing Room of Foreign Merchant's House in Yokohama
Foreigners in the Drawing Room of Foreign Merchant's House in Yokohama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990071/foreigners-the-drawing-room-foreign-merchants-house-yokohamaFree Image from public domain license
Australia travel poster template, editable text and design
Australia travel poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774082/australia-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A View of the Amusements of the Foreigners in Yokohama, Bushu
A View of the Amusements of the Foreigners in Yokohama, Bushu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990015/view-the-amusements-the-foreigners-yokohama-bushuFree Image from public domain license
Contemporary architects flyer, editable template
Contemporary architects flyer, editable template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7699518/contemporary-architects-flyer-editable-templateView license
Foreign Business Establishment in Yokohama
Foreign Business Establishment in Yokohama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990151/foreign-business-establishment-yokohamaFree Image from public domain license
Travel discoveries poster template, editable text and design
Travel discoveries poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11216323/travel-discoveriesView license
A View of the Amusements of the Foreigners in Yokohama, Bushu
A View of the Amusements of the Foreigners in Yokohama, Bushu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990017/view-the-amusements-the-foreigners-yokohama-bushuFree Image from public domain license
Adventure travel poster template, editable text and design
Adventure travel poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899086/adventure-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Foreign Business Establishment in Yokohama
Foreign Business Establishment in Yokohama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990113/foreign-business-establishment-yokohamaFree Image from public domain license
Special offer poster template, editable text & design
Special offer poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549909/special-offer-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
American Woman with Her Child on Stilts by Utagawa Yoshitora
American Woman with Her Child on Stilts by Utagawa Yoshitora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613669/american-woman-with-her-child-stilts-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain license