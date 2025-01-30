Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetao painttaotao chinachinatao paintingschinese landscapelandscape taoasia landscape paintingGarden scene by Wu Tao (Chinese, 1840–1895)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2999 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChina travel Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572837/china-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseOne hundred portraits of Peking opera characters by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081305/one-hundred-portraits-peking-opera-characters-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573008/china-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseLandscapes after Song and Yuan mastershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8214918/landscapes-after-song-and-yuan-mastersFree Image from public domain licenseHighlights of china Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274870/highlights-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscapes after old mastershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085054/landscapes-after-old-mastersFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573007/china-travel-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLandscapeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8209430/landscapesFree Image from public domain licenseDumpling time poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823963/dumpling-time-poster-templateView licenseLandscape with Pavilions and Cranes, unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328440/landscape-with-pavilions-and-cranesFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544646/visit-china-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLandscapeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205096/landscapesFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103634/explore-asia-poster-templateView licenseLandscapes after old mastershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216560/landscapes-after-old-mastersFree Image from public domain licenseWall of China poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947567/wall-china-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAlbum by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086596/album-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12102127/visit-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape, Tao Chenghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846270/landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12023211/visit-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOld Tree, Bamboo, and Birdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8304146/old-tree-bamboo-and-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911177/visit-china-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAlbum of Landscape Paintings by Kuwayama Gyokushūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240836/album-landscape-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13003112/chinese-new-year-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSparrows, plum blossoms, and bamboo by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612062/sparrows-plum-blossoms-and-bamboo-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272909/visit-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseMan Sleeping on a Bamboo Couchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8315077/man-sleeping-bamboo-couchFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12023194/visit-china-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLight Snow on the Mountain Passhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491599/light-snow-the-mountain-passFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947565/china-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseZhou Dunyi admiring lotus flowers by Shu Haohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241029/zhou-dunyi-admiring-lotus-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12023193/visit-china-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePeonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087437/peonyFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466159/visit-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTowing a Boat in a Rainstormhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8310741/towing-boat-rainstormFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723470/china-travel-blog-banner-templateView licenseEight Landscape Scenes and Calligraphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8088899/eight-landscape-scenes-and-calligraphyFree Image from public domain licenseFlower arrangement workshop editable poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157932/image-flowers-leaves-artView licenseHerbaceous Peony by Hu Yuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240831/herbaceous-peonyFree Image from public domain licenseBeijing travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964812/beijing-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscapes Painted for Wang Kui by Wang Jianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240815/landscapes-painted-for-wang-kuiFree Image from public domain license