Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecheetahleopard printjapanese public domain cheetahleopardasian leopardjapanese wood blockcheetah public domainleopard print public domain“Dutchwoman with Leopard,” from the series Pictures of Birds and Animals (Chōjū zue) by Utagawa Yoshimori by Utagawa YoshimoriView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 789 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2631 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLet's travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Okichi by Utagawa Yoshimori by Utagawa Yoshimorihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613667/portrait-okichi-utagawa-yoshimori-utagawa-yoshimoriFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView license“America,” from the series Five Nations by Utagawa Yoshimori by Utagawa Yoshimorihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613656/image-japan-1850s-1860Free Image from public domain licenseGolden week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView licenseStick of Coral and a Portrait of South Sea Islander by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613677/image-japanese-art-island-coral-1860Free Image from public domain licenseHappy Shavuot Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Prussian Couple by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613681/prussian-couple-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseThe feast of weeks Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView licenseEnglish Couple (Igirisujin) by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613680/english-couple-igirisujin-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseWabi sabi Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView licensePicture of a Manchurian of the Qing Court from Nanjing, Admiring a Fan by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613793/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePictorial Guide to Yokohama Harbor by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613776/pictorial-guide-yokohama-harbor-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNever Seen Before: True Picture of a Live Wild Tiger (Konjaku miken, Ikimono mōko no shinzu) by Kawanabe Kyosaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613654/image-paper-art-tigerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cheetah wildlife design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310656/editable-cheetah-wildlife-design-element-setView licensePrince Genji Visits the Gankirō Tea Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993803/prince-genji-visits-the-gankiro-tea-houseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cheetah wildlife design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310703/editable-cheetah-wildlife-design-element-setView licenseGoods for Salehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993761/goods-for-saleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cheetah wildlife design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310704/editable-cheetah-wildlife-design-element-setView licenseDescending Geese at Yoshida Bridge [English Couple] (Yoshidabashi no rakugan [Igirisujin]) by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613672/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cheetah wildlife design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310673/editable-cheetah-wildlife-design-element-setView licenseEnglishmen Woman on Horseback by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613673/englishmen-woman-horseback-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cheetah wildlife design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310681/editable-cheetah-wildlife-design-element-setView licenseSumo Wrestler Tossing a Foreigner by Utagawa Yoshiikuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613683/sumo-wrestler-tossing-foreigner-utagawa-yoshiikuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cheetah wildlife design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310685/editable-cheetah-wildlife-design-element-setView licenseEnglish Couple (Igirisujin) by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613666/english-couple-igirisujin-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cheetah wildlife design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310659/editable-cheetah-wildlife-design-element-setView licenseHeidoru (St. Petersberg), Capital of Russia, from the series Famous Places from All Nations (Bankoku meisho zukushi -…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613636/image-public-domain-1865-2005Free Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseAmerican Woman with Her Child on Stilts by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613669/american-woman-with-her-child-stilts-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseFrench Woman and Girl, from the series Foreign Merchants in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613717/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMounted Russian by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613657/mounted-russian-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseHome of Foreign Merchants in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613674/home-foreign-merchants-yokohama-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseParis, France by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613728/paris-france-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain license