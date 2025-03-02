rawpixel
Kabuki Actor Nakamura Utaemon III as the Sword Master Kyōgoku Takumi, from the series Issei ichidai atari Kyōgen (Hits of a…
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Nakamura Utaemon III as Taira no Kiyomori by Utagawa Toyokuni
Japanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Kabuki Actor Onoe Kikugorō III as the Spirit of the Courtesan Yonakishii
Japanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Kabuki Actor Arashi Kitsusaburō II as Kajiwara Heiji, in the play Hiragana seisuiki (Records of the Battles between the…
Japanese theater blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Kabuki Actors Onoe Kikugorō III as Shizuka Gozen and Nakamura Utaemon III as Kitsune Tadanobu, in the play Yoshitsune senbon…
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ebizō V as Kumagai Jirō Naozane
Hanami festival Instagram post template
The Actor Nakamura Utaemon IV as the Wrestler Iwakawa Jirokichi
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
Kabuki Actor Arashi Rikan II as Akogi Heiji, from the print series Tōsei keshōkagami (Makeup Mirrors of Our Time)
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
“Enjoying the Evening Cool near Lord Nabeshima’s Warehouses” (Fūryū Nabeshima yūsuzumi)
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ebijūrō I as Tōken (China Dog) Jūbei, in the play Benimurasaki ai de someage (Red and Purple, Rich…
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Kabuki Actor Arashi Rikan II as Iemon Confronted by an Image of His Murdered Wife, Oiwa, on a Broken Lantern, Referring to…
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Kabuki Actor Nakamura Shikan Backstage (Nakamura Shikan rakuya no zu)
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Memorial Portrait of the Actor Nakamura Tamashichi
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Nine Prints Depicting Dual Portraits of Actors in Roles by Utagawa Hirosada (Japanese, active 1825–75)
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Yotsu of the Matsukiyo Brothel Performing as a Shirabyōshi, from the series Sacred Dances in Shinmachi
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Kabuki Actors Asao Yūjirō as Sano Genzaemon and Ichikawa Ebijūrō I as Miura Arajirō, in the play Keisei Sano no Funabashi
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Arashi Rikaku II as Isogai Tōsuke, from the series Lives of Men who Carried Out Revenge for Loyalty or Filial Piety
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nakamura Utaemon IV as Danshichi Kurobei
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Ichikawa Ebizo V as Senso Dojin (right); Jitsukawa Ensaburo as Jiraiya (left)
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Album of Twenty Half-Length Portraits of Actors in Roles
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Arashi Rikan II as Miyamoto Musashi by Gigadō Ashiyuki
