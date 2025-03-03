Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesamuraisamurai public domainpaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingPreparatory Drawing for a Warrior Print by Utagawa YoshitoraView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 901 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3002 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseEnglishmen Woman on Horseback by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613673/englishmen-woman-horseback-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDescending Geese at Yoshida Bridge [English Couple] (Yoshidabashi no rakugan [Igirisujin]) by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613672/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseNight Rain at Gankirō by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613655/night-rain-gankiro-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA Prussian Couple by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613681/prussian-couple-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEnglish Couple (Igirisujin) by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613680/english-couple-igirisujin-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEnglish Couple (Igirisujin) by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613666/english-couple-igirisujin-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAmerican Woman with Her Child on Stilts by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613669/american-woman-with-her-child-stilts-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMounted Russian by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613657/mounted-russian-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseParis, France by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613728/paris-france-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCherries at Night at New Shimabara by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613675/cherries-night-new-shimabara-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHeidoru (St. Petersberg), Capital of Russia, from the series Famous Places from All Nations (Bankoku meisho zukushi -…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613636/image-public-domain-1865-2005Free Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseRussians Enjoying a Holiday in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613659/russians-enjoying-holiday-yokohama-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670397/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStick of Coral and a Portrait of South Sea Islander by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613677/image-japanese-art-island-coral-1860Free Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSumo Wrestler Tossing a Foreigner by Utagawa Yoshiikuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613683/sumo-wrestler-tossing-foreigner-utagawa-yoshiikuFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664443/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseView of Kanagawa on the Tōkaidō Road (Tōkaidō kanagawa no shōkei) by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613740/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662697/vintage-tree-japanese-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrench Woman and Girl, from the series Foreign Merchants in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613717/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670477/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFamous Views of Edo: Kasumigaseki by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613967/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePicture of a Manchurian of the Qing Court from Nanjing, Admiring a Fan by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613793/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCompetition of Contemporary Fashions: Sexy Beauty by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613970/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Okichi by Utagawa Yoshimori by Utagawa Yoshimorihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613667/portrait-okichi-utagawa-yoshimori-utagawa-yoshimoriFree Image from public domain license