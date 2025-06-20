rawpixel
Kabuki Actor Arashi Kitsusaburō II as Kajiwara Heiji, in the play Hiragana seisuiki (Records of the Battles between the…
Kabuki Actor Arashi Rikan II as Akogi Heiji, from the print series Tōsei keshōkagami (Makeup Mirrors of Our Time)
Arashi Rikan II as Miyamoto Musashi by Gigadō Ashiyuki
Kabuki Actor Arashi Rikan II as Iemon Confronted by an Image of His Murdered Wife, Oiwa, on a Broken Lantern, Referring to…
Kabuki Actor Nakamura Utaemon III as the Sword Master Kyōgoku Takumi, from the series Issei ichidai atari Kyōgen (Hits of a…
The Actor Arashi Rikaku II as Isogai Tōsuke, from the series Lives of Men who Carried Out Revenge for Loyalty or Filial Piety
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ebijūrō I as Tōken (China Dog) Jūbei, in the play Benimurasaki ai de someage (Red and Purple, Rich…
Kabuki Actors Onoe Kikugorō III as Shizuka Gozen and Nakamura Utaemon III as Kitsune Tadanobu, in the play Yoshitsune senbon…
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ebizō V as Kumagai Jirō Naozane
Kabuki Actor Onoe Kikugorō III as the Spirit of the Courtesan Yonakishii
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Nakamura Utaemon IV as the Wrestler Iwakawa Jirokichi
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Kabuki Actor Nakamura Shikan Backstage (Nakamura Shikan rakuya no zu)
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kabuki Actors Asao Yūjirō as Sano Genzaemon and Ichikawa Ebijūrō I as Miura Arajirō, in the play Keisei Sano no Funabashi
Nine Prints Depicting Dual Portraits of Actors in Roles by Utagawa Hirosada (Japanese, active 1825–75)
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Arashi Kitsusaburō I (Kichisaburō II) as Prince Koretaka by Shunkōsai Hokushū
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Memorial Portrait of the Actor Nakamura Tamashichi
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Nakamura Utaemon IV as Danshichi Kurobei
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Yotsu of the Matsukiyo Brothel Performing as a Shirabyōshi, from the series Sacred Dances in Shinmachi
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Ichikawa Ebizo V as Senso Dojin (right); Jitsukawa Ensaburo as Jiraiya (left)
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Album of Twenty Half-Length Portraits of Actors in Roles
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Bandō Mitsugorō III as Daihanji Kiyozumi and Arashi Koroku IV as Koganosuke
