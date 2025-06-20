Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageashiyukipaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapaneseKabuki Actor Arashi Kitsusaburō II as Kajiwara Heiji, in the play Hiragana seisuiki (Records of the Battles between the Minamoto and Taira Clans in the Japanese Syllabary) by Gigadō Ashiyuki (Japanese, active ca. 1813–34)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 860 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2865 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKabuki Actor Arashi Rikan II as Akogi Heiji, from the print series Tōsei keshōkagami (Makeup Mirrors of Our Time)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086740/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseArashi Rikan II as Miyamoto Musashi by Gigadō Ashiyukihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241185/arashi-rikan-miyamoto-musashiFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKabuki Actor Arashi Rikan II as Iemon Confronted by an Image of His Murdered Wife, Oiwa, on a Broken Lantern, Referring to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086695/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKabuki Actor Nakamura Utaemon III as the Sword Master Kyōgoku Takumi, from the series Issei ichidai atari Kyōgen (Hits of a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613661/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Arashi Rikaku II as Isogai Tōsuke, from the series Lives of Men who Carried Out Revenge for Loyalty or Filial Pietyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086687/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKabuki Actor Ichikawa Ebijūrō I as Tōken (China Dog) Jūbei, in the play Benimurasaki ai de someage (Red and Purple, Rich…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185768/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKabuki Actors Onoe Kikugorō III as Shizuka Gozen and Nakamura Utaemon III as Kitsune Tadanobu, in the play Yoshitsune senbon…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613670/image-japanese-poster-vintage-japanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. 