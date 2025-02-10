Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese edo merchantmerchants ukiyo e public domainpublic domainforeignjapanese wood blockgountei sadahideedo merchant9th monthHome of Foreign Merchants in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) SadahideView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 608 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2026 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrench Woman and Girl, from the series Foreign Merchants in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613717/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseForeign Business Establishment in Yokohamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990151/foreign-business-establishment-yokohamaFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView licenseView of Kanagawa on the Tōkaidō Road (Tōkaidō kanagawa no shōkei) by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613740/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461380/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePictorial Guide to Yokohama Harbor by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613776/pictorial-guide-yokohama-harbor-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7950681/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDaimyo's Processions Passing along the Tōkaidō by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613816/daimyos-processions-passing-along-the-tokaido-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715223/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseForeigners in the Drawing Room of Foreign Merchant's House in Yokohamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990071/foreigners-the-drawing-room-foreign-merchants-house-yokohamaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441130/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseForeign Business Establishment in Yokohamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990113/foreign-business-establishment-yokohamaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722922/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseRussians Enjoying a Holiday in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613659/russians-enjoying-holiday-yokohama-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715566/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePicture of a Parade of the Five Nationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990120/picture-parade-the-five-nationsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440618/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseStick of Coral and a Portrait of South Sea Islander by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613677/image-japanese-art-island-coral-1860Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715176/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePicture of a Manchurian of the Qing Court from Nanjing, Admiring a Fan by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613793/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440533/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseForeign Ships Offshore at Yokohamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490819/foreign-ships-offshore-yokohamaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715244/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCurio Shop in Yokohamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490768/curio-shop-yokohamaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8445609/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSales Room at the Foreign Trade Building in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612238/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWarrior Scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8074138/warrior-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22956689/png-leaf-plantView licenseDaimyo's Processions Passing along the Tōkaidōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8074123/daimyos-processions-passing-along-the-tokaidoFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseDaimyo's Processions Passing along the Tōkaidōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8074131/daimyos-processions-passing-along-the-tokaidoFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licensePanoramic View of Ryōgoku Bridge in the Summerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490827/panoramic-view-ryogoku-bridge-the-summerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949322/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePanoramic Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8074128/panoramic-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461382/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Newly Opened Port of Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture (Kanagawa Yokohama shinkaikōzu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490684/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain license