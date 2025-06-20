Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagefurniturepublic domainjapaneseTwo Chinese Scholars Practicing Calligraphy in Their Studio by Unidentified artistView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 839 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2797 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFamous Views of Edo: Kasumigaseki by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613967/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView of Kanagawa on the Tōkaidō Road (Tōkaidō kanagawa no shōkei) by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613740/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePreparatory Drawing for a Warrior Print by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613663/preparatory-drawing-for-warrior-print-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCompetition of Contemporary Fashions: Sexy Beauty by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613970/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseNight Rain at Gankirō by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613655/night-rain-gankiro-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license“Dutchwoman with Leopard,” from the series Pictures of Birds and Animals (Chōjū zue) by Utagawa Yoshimori by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613660/image-leopard-print-1860Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseForeign Family with Wife Making Clothes by Utagawa Yoshikazuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613797/foreign-family-with-wife-making-clothes-utagawa-yoshikazuFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEnglish Couple (Igirisujin) by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613666/english-couple-igirisujin-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseEnglishmen Woman on Horseback by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613673/englishmen-woman-horseback-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Okichi by Utagawa Yoshimori by Utagawa Yoshimorihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613667/portrait-okichi-utagawa-yoshimori-utagawa-yoshimoriFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Prussian Couple by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613681/prussian-couple-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView licenseSumo Wrestler Tossing a Foreigner by Utagawa Yoshiikuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613683/sumo-wrestler-tossing-foreigner-utagawa-yoshiikuFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEnglish Couple (Igirisujin) by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613680/english-couple-igirisujin-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDescending Geese at Yoshida Bridge [English Couple] (Yoshidabashi no rakugan [Igirisujin]) by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613672/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMounted Russian by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613657/mounted-russian-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bar Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614766/japanese-bar-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLovers Beneath a Mosquito Net by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613999/lovers-beneath-mosquito-net-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAmerican Woman with Her Child on Stilts by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613669/american-woman-with-her-child-stilts-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseStick of Coral and a Portrait of South Sea Islander by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613677/image-japanese-art-island-coral-1860Free Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseRussians Enjoying a Holiday in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613659/russians-enjoying-holiday-yokohama-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCherries at Night at New Shimabara by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613675/cherries-night-new-shimabara-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain license