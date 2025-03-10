Edit ImageCrop26SaveSaveEdit Imageitalian patternitalymid centurysheetitalian print papersitaly patternlionwoods drawingSheet with pattern of bouquets and lion heads by AnonymousView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 938 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2928 x 3746 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarItalian architecture Instagram post template, original art illustration from John Henderson, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23514276/image-art-watercolour-buildingsView licenseSheet with six borders with vines and flower designs by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613559/sheet-with-six-borders-with-vines-and-flower-designs-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778108/png-art-artwork-autumnView licenseSheet with two borders with flower and leaf designs by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613685/sheet-with-two-borders-with-flower-and-leaf-designs-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Landscape study from Norway painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799265/png-art-artwork-blueView licenseSheet with two borders with Italian landscapes by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613692/sheet-with-two-borders-with-italian-landscapes-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseGerman Pretzel label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14790611/german-pretzel-label-template-editable-designView licenseSheet with two borders with three fans and floral garlands by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613569/sheet-with-two-borders-with-three-fans-and-floral-garlands-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView licenseSheet with two borders with draped curtains and floral garlands by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613686/sheet-with-two-borders-with-draped-curtains-and-floral-garlands-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, original art illustration from Gaetano Brunetti, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541835/image-frame-pattern-artView licenseSheet with two borders with drapery and floral designs by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613595/sheet-with-two-borders-with-drapery-and-floral-designs-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseDelicious spaghetti poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14793016/delicious-spaghetti-poster-template-editable-designView licenseSheet with two borders with pastoral landscapes by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613690/sheet-with-two-borders-with-pastoral-landscapes-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829778/art-expo-poster-templateView licenseSheet with overall floral pattern with birds by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613711/sheet-with-overall-floral-pattern-with-birds-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with John Bauer's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778037/png-art-artwork-blackView licenseSheet with a two borders with hanging drapery and two blue floral garlands by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613528/image-tile-vintage-italian-families-1948Free Image from public domain licenseChinese art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829917/chinese-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseSheet with a border with two garlands of fruit, leaves, and flowers by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613529/image-public-domain-italian-family-ornamental-borderFree Image from public domain licenseFesta della Repubblica Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640494/festa-della-repubblica-instagram-post-templateView licenseSheet with a large floral wreathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087263/sheet-with-large-floral-wreathFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206137/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseSheet with pattern of brightly colored landscapes in hexagonal frameshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186360/image-paper-frames-artFree Image from public domain licenseHanging photo frame mockup, living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7421805/hanging-photo-frame-mockup-living-roomView licenseSheet with pattern of bouquets and lion headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186372/sheet-with-pattern-bouquets-and-lion-headsFree Image from public domain licenseBedsheet laundry service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13597648/bedsheet-laundry-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseSheet with overall geometric pattern by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613755/sheet-with-overall-geometric-pattern-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseRetro white armchair mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626140/retro-white-armchair-mockup-editable-designView licenseSheet with overall floral dot pattern by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613616/sheet-with-overall-floral-dot-pattern-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseFesta della Repubblica Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640461/festa-della-repubblica-instagram-post-templateView licenseSheet with overall black and white floral pattern by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613577/sheet-with-overall-black-and-white-floral-pattern-anonymousFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame room decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670931/picture-frame-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseSheet with overall orange and blue geometric patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186326/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMenu template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789619/menu-template-editable-designView licenseSheet with two borders with an overall dot patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123073/sheet-with-two-borders-with-overall-dot-patternFree Image from public domain licenseItalian restaurant Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443883/italian-restaurant-instagram-post-templateView licenseSheet with overall floral pattern on blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186325/photo-image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseFesta della Repubblica Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639280/festa-della-repubblica-instagram-post-templateView licenseSheet with an overall honeycomb patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186327/sheet-with-overall-honeycomb-patternFree Image from public domain license