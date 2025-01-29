rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Actor Nakamura Utaemon III as Inanoya Hanbē by Shunkōsai Hokushū
Save
Edit Image
samuraivillainfemale villainsamurai ukiyo-e woodblock printingpaperpersonartjapanese art
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Onoe Fujaku III as Kobayakawa Takakage
The Actor Onoe Fujaku III as Kobayakawa Takakage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186349/the-actor-onoe-fujaku-iii-kobayakawa-takakageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Arashi Tokusaburō as the Female Gallant (Onnadate) Ohashi
The Actor Arashi Tokusaburō as the Female Gallant (Onnadate) Ohashi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613738/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Kabuki Actor Nakamura Utaemon III (Shikan) as Ishikawa Goemon by Shunkōsai Hokushū
The Kabuki Actor Nakamura Utaemon III (Shikan) as Ishikawa Goemon by Shunkōsai Hokushū
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613540/image-japanese-kabuki-art-hat-1778Free Image from public domain license
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151350/image-person-art-manView license
The Actor Nakamura Sukegorō II as a Samurai Disguised as a Shichō or Attendant at a Shinto Shrine
The Actor Nakamura Sukegorō II as a Samurai Disguised as a Shichō or Attendant at a Shinto Shrine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241201/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman Combing Her Hair editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Goyō Hashiguchi
Woman Combing Her Hair editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Goyō Hashiguchi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180786/image-person-art-japaneseView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazō III
The Actor Ichikawa Komazō III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241134/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa Komazō III in the Role of Kameō with Iwai Kumesaburō in the Role of Kameō's Wife, Oyasu, from the Play Shunkan…
Ichikawa Komazō III in the Role of Kameō with Iwai Kumesaburō in the Role of Kameō's Wife, Oyasu, from the Play Shunkan…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612693/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Two women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
Two women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180769/image-heart-animal-artView license
The Actor Asao Gakujūrō I (previously Yūjirō I) as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Shunkōsai Hokushū
The Actor Asao Gakujūrō I (previously Yūjirō I) as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Shunkōsai Hokushū
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613531/image-goemon-samurai-japan-eyeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141544/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440914/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Ichikawa Ebizo III as Yanone Goro in Nenriki arahitogami by Torii Kiyonobu II
Ichikawa Ebizo III as Yanone Goro in Nenriki arahitogami by Torii Kiyonobu II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640457/ichikawa-ebizo-iii-yanone-goro-nenriki-arahitogami-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
The Actors Sawamura Sōjūrō III holding Sword Aloft, and Arashi Shichigorō III as Fighting Heroes by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actors Sawamura Sōjūrō III holding Sword Aloft, and Arashi Shichigorō III as Fighting Heroes by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185904/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai Attired in a Purple Haori (Coat)
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai Attired in a Purple Haori (Coat)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128215/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samurai-attired-purple-haori-coatFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V as a Samurai
The Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V as a Samurai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8124801/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samuraiFree Image from public domain license
Retail therapy Facebook post template
Retail therapy Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10249759/retail-therapy-facebook-post-templateView license
The Actor Arashi Wakano as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohiro
The Actor Arashi Wakano as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613095/the-actor-arashi-wakano-young-samurai-womans-clothes-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo as a Samurai with Two Swords by Katsukawa Shunkō
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo as a Samurai with Two Swords by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612803/the-actor-ichikawa-omezo-samurai-with-two-swords-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Portrait of Ichimura Takenojō and Sanjō Kantarō
Portrait of Ichimura Takenojō and Sanjō Kantarō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612741/portrait-ichimura-takenojo-and-sanjo-kantaroFree Image from public domain license
Pastel fashion Instagram post template, editable design
Pastel fashion Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967690/pastel-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Courtesan Emi of the Kyōki Brothel as Shizuka Gozen (Shizuka Kyōki Emi), from the series Costume Parade of the…
The Courtesan Emi of the Kyōki Brothel as Shizuka Gozen (Shizuka Kyōki Emi), from the series Costume Parade of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613553/image-japanese-martial-arts-famous-art-samuraiFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Dreaming Cat by Hōzōbō Shinkai
Dreaming Cat by Hōzōbō Shinkai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331067/dreaming-catFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Ichikawa Danjūrō I as Soga Gorō
Ichikawa Danjūrō I as Soga Gorō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8199459/ichikawa-danjuro-soga-goroFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
“‘A Boat Cast Adrift’ (Ukifune): Omatsu and Akabori Mizuemon,” from the series Scenes amid Genji Clouds Matched with Ukiyo-e…
“‘A Boat Cast Adrift’ (Ukifune): Omatsu and Akabori Mizuemon,” from the series Scenes amid Genji Clouds Matched with Ukiyo-e…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613779/image-clouds-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Sanjo Kantaro II in the Role of Urashima Taro by Kaigetsudo Ando
Sanjo Kantaro II in the Role of Urashima Taro by Kaigetsudo Ando
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680614/sanjo-kantaro-the-role-urashima-taro-kaigetsudo-andoFree Image from public domain license