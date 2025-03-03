Edit ImageCrop23SaveSaveEdit Imagebook covervintage book coverstextiledots patternvintage photopublic domainpaper patternvintage bookBook cover with overall floral and dot pattern by AnonymousView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1028 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2461 x 2108 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarYoung adult fiction book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649513/young-adult-fiction-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseBook cover with overall diamond pattern with arrowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081033/book-cover-with-overall-diamond-pattern-with-arrowsFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover mockup element, realistic publicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7607559/book-cover-mockup-element-realistic-publicationView licenseBook cover with overall splotchy pattern by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613708/book-cover-with-overall-splotchy-pattern-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseCrime mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14388131/crime-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseBook cover with overall stripe, zigzag, and triangle patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081295/book-cover-with-overall-stripe-zigzag-and-triangle-patternFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseSheet with overall dot patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081309/sheet-with-overall-dot-patternFree Image from public domain licenseStream social media template, retro editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114315/stream-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView licenseSheet with overall floral and dot patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081350/sheet-with-overall-floral-and-dot-patternFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821340/magazine-page-poster-template-editable-designView licenseSheet with overall floral and dot patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081361/sheet-with-overall-floral-and-dot-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLast summer book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14216397/last-summer-book-cover-templateView licenseSheet with overall floral and dot patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8109826/sheet-with-overall-floral-and-dot-patternFree Image from public domain licenseReading books social media template, retro editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114297/reading-books-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView licenseSheet with overall vine and dot patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081316/sheet-with-overall-vine-and-dot-patternFree Image from public domain licenseNovel & book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14425479/novel-book-cover-templateView licenseSheet with overall floral and dot patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8109844/sheet-with-overall-floral-and-dot-patternFree Image from public domain licensePaper collage blog banner template, editable cute hooray texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730308/paper-collage-blog-banner-template-editable-cute-hooray-textView licenseSheet with overall floral and dot patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081041/sheet-with-overall-floral-and-dot-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCoral reef blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730289/coral-reef-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseSheet with overall pattern of dots in triangular shapeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081127/sheet-with-overall-pattern-dots-triangular-shapesFree Image from public domain licenseFarm & kids book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView licenseSheet with overall dot and abstract patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081306/sheet-with-overall-dot-and-abstract-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736248/vintage-book-sale-blog-banner-templateView licenseRight side of a book cover with pattern of stripes, vines, and dotshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8080951/right-side-book-cover-with-pattern-stripes-vines-and-dotsFree Image from public domain licenseNews magazine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640055/news-magazine-instagram-post-templateView licenseSheet with overall pattern of dots in triangular shapes by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613536/sheet-with-overall-pattern-dots-triangular-shapes-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseVintage open notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001071/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licenseBook cover with circle and dot patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7962503/book-cover-with-circle-and-dot-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442838/book-cover-templateView licenseRight side of a book cover with pattern of stripes, vines, and dotshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8080944/right-side-book-cover-with-pattern-stripes-vines-and-dotsFree Image from public domain licenseContent creator blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496140/content-creator-blog-banner-templateView licenseSheet with overall floral and dot pattern by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613551/sheet-with-overall-floral-and-dot-pattern-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseInternational cat day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581401/international-cat-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLeft side of a book cover with pattern of stripes, vines, and dotshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8089608/left-side-book-cover-with-pattern-stripes-vines-and-dotsFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213146/vegan-product-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseSheet with overall pattern of arrow shapes and dotshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8080945/sheet-with-overall-pattern-arrow-shapes-and-dotsFree Image from public domain licenseBook row element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000525/book-row-element-set-editable-designView licenseTwo sheets with overall floral and dot patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081032/two-sheets-with-overall-floral-and-dot-patternFree Image from public domain license