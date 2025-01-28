rawpixel
The Courtesan Kotozuru of the Tsuruya Brothel as an Asazuma Boat Prostitute (Tsuruya Kotozuru-dayū Asazuma-bune), from the…
geishajapanese posterjapanese public domain summertimeprostitute japansouthwestgeikopapercross
Geisha glamour poster template
The Courtesan Emi of the Kyōki Brothel as Shizuka Gozen (Shizuka Kyōki Emi), from the series Costume Parade of the…
Fashion poster template
The Courtesan Hanatsuru of the Higashiōgiya Brothel as the Dragon Princess Otohime, from the series Costume Parade of the…
Vintage traditional Japanese woman remix poster
Konami of the Kurahashiya in the Front Group of Musicians (Saki-bayashi), from the series Costume Parade of the Shinmachi…
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Love at the Brothel Gate by Suzuki Harunobu
Geisha glamour poster template
The Actor Ichimura Takenojo VIII in the Role of a Puppeteer, showing Puppets to a Courtesan by Torii Kiyomasu I
Japanese geisha editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
The Courtesan Emu of the Matsuya Brothel as a Cormorant Fisherwoman (Ukai Matsuya Emu), from the series “A Costume Parade in…
Geisha illustration editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
“Ei of the Nakamoriken Brothel, who was a favorite of Yamamura Goto, as Lady Huayang (Kayō Fujin Yamamura Goto gonomi…
Geisha glamour Instagram post template
Courtesan of Eguchi
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
Yotsu of the Matsukiyo Brothel Performing as a Shirabyōshi, from the series Sacred Dances in Shinmachi
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Pleasure Boat on the Sumida River by Teisai Hokuba
Japan travel ad poster template, editable text and design
“High-Ranking Courtesan” (Oiran), from the series Five Shades of Ink in the Northern Quarter (Hokkoku goshiki-zumi), by…
Now brewing poster template
Daruma in a Boat with an Attendant by Suzuki Harunobu
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
“The Courtesan Hanazuma Reading a Letter,” from the series Beauties Compared to Flowers (Bijin hana awase) by Utamaro…
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Courtesan Reading a Letter by Teisai Hokuba and Ota Nanpo
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Courtesans of the Ogiya on a Spring Outing by Utagawa Toyokuni
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Mountain Roses of Ide (Ide no Yamabuki), from the series A Parodic Six Jewel Rivers (Yatsushi Mu-Tamagawa)
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
The Actor Segawa Kikunojō as a Courtesan of the Ōmiya Brothel
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Takigawa of the Ogiya from the series A Selection of Eastern Beauties by Kitagawa Utamaro
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Tsukasa and Other Courtesans of the Ogiya Watching the Autumn Moon Rise Over Rice Fields from a Balcony in the Yoshiwara by…
Geisha glamour Facebook post template
Two Courtesans and a Geisha by Torii Kiyonaga
