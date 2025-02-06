Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageflowercollectionvintage flower photoplant rootsad 1800 1900albumsamericanartChecker Berry card from the Plant with Root series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 771 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2570 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseWhite Violet card from the Plant with Root series by Louis Prang & Co. 