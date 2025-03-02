rawpixel
The Actor Arashi Tokusaburō as the Female Gallant (Onnadate) Ohashi
arashi rikanmandarinfamily cresttachibanasamurai ukiyo-e woodblock printingpaperpersonart
Chinese new year card template
The Actor Arashi Kitsusaburō I (Kichisaburō II) as Prince Koretaka by Shunkōsai Hokushū
Lunar New Year card template
The Actor Arashi Rikaku II as Isogai Tōsuke, from the series Lives of Men who Carried Out Revenge for Loyalty or Filial Piety
Bird watching poster template, editable text & design
The Actor Nakamura Utaemon III as Inanoya Hanbē by Shunkōsai Hokushū
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Arashi Rikan III as Token Jubei (ca. 1860 (late Edo)) by Kunikazu
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
The Actor Asao Gakujūrō I (previously Yūjirō I) as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Shunkōsai Hokushū
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Arashi Rikan II in een kabuki uitvoering. (c. 1830 - c. 1832) by Shunkôsai Hokushû, Kasuke, Tetsugorô and Honya Seishichi
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Arashi Rikan IV Playing the Flute (ca. 1872 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Arashi Wakano as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohiro
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Ichikawa Danjūrō V in the Scene "Five Chivalrous Commoners" from the Play A Soga Drama on the First Festival Day
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Memorial portrait of the actor Arashi Rikan III by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
The Kabuki Actor Nakamura Utaemon III (Shikan) as Ishikawa Goemon by Shunkōsai Hokushū
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Arashi Rikan III or IV Plays the Armored Samurai Yoshimura (1862-1899 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Actors Attending Memorial for Arashi Rikan III by Mori Yoshiyuki (Nansuitei Yoshiyuki)
Kimono poster template
The Actor, 3rd Sawamura Sojuro Holding an Open Fan
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Arashi Rikan II as Miyamoto Musashi by Gigadō Ashiyuki
Editable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remix
Kabuki Actor Arashi Rikan II as Akogi Heiji, from the print series Tōsei keshōkagami (Makeup Mirrors of Our Time)
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Self-Portrait of Danjuro VII in a Shibaraku Performance
Japanese food poster template
Kabuki Actor Arashi Rikan II as Iemon Confronted by an Image of His Murdered Wife, Oiwa, on a Broken Lantern, Referring to…
Bird watching Instagram post template, editable design
Osen Waiting on a Young Samurai
Editable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remix
Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Chivalrous Commoner (Gonin Otoko) from the Play "Hatsumonbi kuruwa Soga"
