Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagechinese landscapechinesechinese paintinglandscapejapanese texturesasian artchinese texturechinese mountainLandscape in Light ColorsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3001 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy Lunar New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825299/happy-lunar-new-year-poster-templateView licenseChinese Beauty by Yokoi Kinkokuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186343/chinese-beauty-yokoi-kinkokuFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseLandscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8294456/landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790273/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView licensePortrait of Botanka Shōhakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8144345/portrait-botanka-shohakuFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825392/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseRecord of a haiku exchange on kaishi writing paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8211603/record-haiku-exchange-kaishi-writing-paperFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFish Markethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118585/fish-marketFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669387/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWang Ziyou Visiting Dai Andao on a Snowy Evening (Ō Shiyū hō Tai Andō zu) by Kano Sansetsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241131/photo-image-face-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHeronhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8225675/heronFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLetter to Yamagishi Hanzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8201572/letter-yamagishi-hanzanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662942/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRabbit and Roses by Mori Ransaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186401/rabbit-and-roses-mori-ransaiFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13001019/chinese-new-year-card-templateView licenseSpring Sunrise at Hōrai by Tanomura Chokunyūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086488/spring-sunrise-horai-tanomura-chokunyuFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000993/lunar-new-year-card-templateView licenseLanting Pavilion by a Winding Stream by Hara Zaichūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186278/image-chinese-landscape-painting-japanese-mapsFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseChrysanthemum by Ogata Kenzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087274/chrysanthemum-ogata-kenzanFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Tokyo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825952/visit-tokyo-blog-banner-templateView licenseTeika’s Ten Styles of Japanese Poetry, unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087289/teikaandrsquos-ten-styles-japanese-poetry-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Tokyo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825762/visit-tokyo-blog-banner-templateView licenseHototogisuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8095952/hototogisuFree Image from public domain licenseAsian food illustration element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993778/asian-food-illustration-element-editable-design-setView licenseHerdboys and Buffaloshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8313004/herdboys-and-buffalosFree Image from public domain licenseMehato Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063760/mehato-facebook-post-templateView licenseHigh Mountains, Flowing Water: Yu Boya and Zhong Ziqihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8048393/high-mountains-flowing-water-boya-and-zhong-ziqiFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717846/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licensePassage from “A Modern-Day Wen Xuan: Selections of Refined Literature”https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8167810/passage-from-modern-day-wen-xuan-selections-refined-literatureFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year greeting poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12906198/new-year-greeting-poster-templateView licenseFragrant Garden under a Hazy Moon by Nakabayashi Chikutō (Japanese, 1776–1853)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086738/image-chinese-painting-mapFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517210/japanese-culture-festival-poster-templateView licenseChrysanthemum (1743), Japanese hand fan. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9404222/photo-image-paper-flower-artsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBirds and Flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8269479/birds-and-flowersFree Image from public domain license