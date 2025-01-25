Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain geometric fabric patternsheetitalian photorug patterns public domainpaperfabricpatternartSheet with overall geometric pattern by AnonymousView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 970 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3056 x 3780 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseSheet with overall floral dot pattern by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613616/sheet-with-overall-floral-dot-pattern-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10221051/book-cover-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseSheet with overall floral pattern on blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186325/photo-image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable book cover mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207585/editable-book-cover-mockup-designView licenseSheet with an overall honeycomb patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186327/sheet-with-overall-honeycomb-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, note paper, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345477/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blank-spaceView licenseSheet with overall orange and blue geometric patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186326/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, note paper, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347524/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blank-spaceView licenseSheet with overall black and white floral pattern by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613577/sheet-with-overall-black-and-white-floral-pattern-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseCushion case mockup, editable home decoration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10933060/cushion-case-mockup-editable-home-decoration-designView licenseSmall sheet with overall floral patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123129/small-sheet-with-overall-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBeyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView licenseSheet with two borders with an overall dot patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123073/sheet-with-two-borders-with-overall-dot-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBlack polka dots desktop wallpaper, editable collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327058/black-polka-dots-desktop-wallpaper-editable-collage-designView licenseSheet with overall floral pattern on green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491145/sheet-with-overall-floral-pattern-green-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseBlack & white polka dots background, editable collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265029/black-white-polka-dots-background-editable-collage-designView licenseSheet with overall fan design in yellow, green, and redhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186373/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Black & white polka dots background, collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269212/editable-black-white-polka-dots-background-collage-designView licenseSheet with overall floral and vine patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186324/sheet-with-overall-floral-and-vine-patternFree Image from public domain licenseDo more things that bring you joy mobile wallpaper template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20346475/more-things-that-bring-you-joy-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView licenseSheet with a six borders with floral garlandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123053/sheet-with-six-borders-with-floral-garlandsFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical pattern badge mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView licenseSheet with two borders with landscapes within frames and wreathshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123017/sheet-with-two-borders-with-landscapes-within-frames-and-wreathsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseSheet with overall black and gold floral patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123146/sheet-with-overall-black-and-gold-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBlack & white polka dots background, editable collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277586/black-white-polka-dots-background-editable-collage-designView licenseSheet with four borders with guilloche and ribbon patternshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491273/sheet-with-four-borders-with-guilloche-and-ribbon-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseDelicious spaghetti poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14793016/delicious-spaghetti-poster-template-editable-designView licenseSheet with three borders with paisley and floral patternshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491198/sheet-with-three-borders-with-paisley-and-floral-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseBlack polka dots desktop wallpaper, editable collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327059/black-polka-dots-desktop-wallpaper-editable-collage-designView licenseSheet with ten borders with floral patterns on orange backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491190/sheet-with-ten-borders-with-floral-patterns-orange-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseItalian food menu template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14793000/italian-food-menu-template-editable-designView licenseSheet with two borders with landscapes and moths within wreathshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491271/sheet-with-two-borders-with-landscapes-and-moths-within-wreathsFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote mobile wallpaper template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20346470/love-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView licenseSheet with two borders with drapery and floral designs by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613595/sheet-with-two-borders-with-drapery-and-floral-designs-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseMenu template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789619/menu-template-editable-designView licenseBlue sheet with two borders with a white floral and lace patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123003/blue-sheet-with-two-borders-with-white-floral-and-lace-patternFree Image from public domain licenseThrow blanket mockup, floral pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508692/throw-blanket-mockup-floral-pattern-designView licenseSheet with four borders with guilloche and ribbon patternshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491238/sheet-with-four-borders-with-guilloche-and-ribbon-patternsFree Image from public domain license