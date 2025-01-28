rawpixel
The Actors Mimasu Daigorō IV as Umako Daijin (right), Ichikawa Ebizō V as Umaya Daijin (center), and Jitsukawa Ensaburō as…
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
The Actors Ichikawa Ebizō V as the Outlaw Nippon Daemon (right) and Kataoka Gadō as Tokushima Gohei
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Ichikawa Ebizô V als Jiraiya (1849 - 1850) by Utagawa Sadamasu and Daijin
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ebizō V as Kumagai Jirō Naozane
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Sutra of the Repentance Ritual of Great Compassion (Cibei daochang chanfa), Volume 1
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
The Legendary Empress Jingū by Kōsai Hokushin
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
The Actor Ichikawa Ebizō III as Shinozuka Iga no kami Sadatsuna in a Shibaraku Scene
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Nur Jahan Holding a Portrait of Emperor Jahangir by Bishandas
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ebizō III (Ichikawa Danjūrō IV)
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
Emperor Enyū’s Outing to Funaokayama on the First Day of the Rat in the New Year
Learn Japanese Instagram story template, editable text
Nine Prints Depicting Dual Portraits of Actors in Roles by Utagawa Hirosada (Japanese, active 1825–75)
Learn Japanese blog banner template, editable text
Kabuki Actors Ichikawa Yaozō II, Nakajima Mihoemon II, Ichikawa Ebizō III, and Ichimura Uzaemon IX in the Play Sugawara’s…
Grand opening blog banner template, editable text
The Three Heroes of Shoku (Shu): Emperor Ryubi (Liu Fei) and His Friends Kwan-u (Kwan Yu) and Chohi (Chang Fei)
Grand opening Instagram story template, editable text
Three Actors in Beautiful Costumes Performing a Religious Dance by Katsukawa Shunsen
Japan poster template, editable design
An Unidentified Actor as a Farmer with a Basket on His Back by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
A Contest of Elegant Ladies among the Cherry Blossoms (Kaika kifujin kisoi) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three Kabuki Actors Playing Hanetsuki
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
Blossoming Cherry Trees in Ueno Park (Ueno kōen kaika zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
The Actor Segawa Tomisaburo II as the Otomos' Maid Wakakusa, Actually Prince Korehito
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Peaceful Pleasures of the Highest Nobility (Kyōraku taihei kiken zu)
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
The Actor Nakayama Kumetaro II
