“View of Mount Tenpō in Osaka” (Naniwa Tempōzan fukei) by Hasegawa Sadamasu (Japanese, active 1830s–40s)
Osaka trip Instagram post template, editable design
Nakamura Shikan IV as the Fishmonger Aratota
Japan itinerary Facebook post template
The Actor Arashi Rikaku II as Isogai Tōsuke, from the series Lives of Men who Carried Out Revenge for Loyalty or Filial Piety
Hokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable design
Memorial Portrait of the Actor Nakamura Tamashichi
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Actor Ichikawa Ichizō as Inuta Kobungo
Japanese travel agency Instagram post template, editable text
Kabuki Actor Onoe Kikugorō III as the Spirit of the Courtesan Yonakishii
Yukata fashion editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
The Actor Nakamura Utaemon III as Inanoya Hanbē by Shunkōsai Hokushū
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Mukashi banashi Naniwa jimbutsu Ume no Yoshibei (1848-1850 (late Edo)) by Sadamasu II
Flying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ebijūrō I as Tōken (China Dog) Jūbei, in the play Benimurasaki ai de someage (Red and Purple, Rich…
Hokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable design
Immortals
Flying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
Kinkakuji seen in Falling Snow by Hasegawa Sadanobu
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
Arashi Rikan II as Miyamoto Musashi by Gigadō Ashiyuki
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Chuko kyoka awase (ca. 1847-52 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada and Kinkado
Editable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Nakamura Utaemon IV as the Wrestler Iwakawa Jirokichi
Editable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remix
Rain at the Togano Gate by Hasegawa Sadanobu
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
Ichikawa Ebizo V as Senso Dojin (right); Jitsukawa Ensaburo as Jiraiya (left)
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actor Portraits (ca. 1847-52 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
Editable vintage Japanese women, floral frame, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Arashi Tokusaburō as the Female Gallant (Onnadate) Ohashi
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
The Actor Nakamura Sojuro (ca. 1865-80 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
The Ascending Daoist Immortal
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Daimyo's Entourage (1836 (late Edo)) by Hokuei and Honsei
