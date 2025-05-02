Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagelighthousevintagejapanese landscapefan clubjapanesepublic domain japanlandscape japanpublic domain japan osaka“View of Mount Tenpō in Osaka” (Naniwa Tempōzan fukei) by Hasegawa Sadamasu (Japanese, active 1830s–40s)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2856 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOsaka trip Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12076244/osaka-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseNakamura Shikan IV as the Fishmonger Aratotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185787/nakamura-shikan-the-fishmonger-aratotaFree Image from public domain licenseJapan itinerary Facebook post 