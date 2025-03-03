rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Nine Prints Depicting Dual Portraits of Actors in Roles by Utagawa Hirosada (Japanese, active 1825–75)
Save
Edit Image
utagawajapanjapanese artpersonartvintagepublic domainportraits
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Album of Forty Actor Prints
Album of Forty Actor Prints
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234681/album-forty-actor-printsFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
“One-Legged Umbrella Monster” (Kasa ippon ashi)
“One-Legged Umbrella Monster” (Kasa ippon ashi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185738/one-legged-umbrella-monster-kasa-ippon-ashiFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kabuki Actor Nakamura Utaemon III as the Sword Master Kyōgoku Takumi, from the series Issei ichidai atari Kyōgen (Hits of a…
Kabuki Actor Nakamura Utaemon III as the Sword Master Kyōgoku Takumi, from the series Issei ichidai atari Kyōgen (Hits of a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613661/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Kabuki Actor Arashi Kitsusaburō II as Kajiwara Heiji, in the play Hiragana seisuiki (Records of the Battles between the…
Kabuki Actor Arashi Kitsusaburō II as Kajiwara Heiji, in the play Hiragana seisuiki (Records of the Battles between the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613671/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Arashi Rikan II as Miyamoto Musashi by Gigadō Ashiyuki
Arashi Rikan II as Miyamoto Musashi by Gigadō Ashiyuki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241185/arashi-rikan-miyamoto-musashiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese art blog banner template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable design
Japanese art blog banner template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23502178/image-dragon-art-japaneseView license
Nakamura Utaemon IV as Danshichi Kurobei
Nakamura Utaemon IV as Danshichi Kurobei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185734/nakamura-utaemon-danshichi-kurobeiFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ebizō V as Kumagai Jirō Naozane
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ebizō V as Kumagai Jirō Naozane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086739/kabuki-actor-ichikawa-ebizo-kumagai-jiro-naozaneFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nakamura Utaemon III as Taira no Kiyomori by Utagawa Toyokuni
Nakamura Utaemon III as Taira no Kiyomori by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185817/nakamura-utaemon-iii-taira-kiyomoriFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620112/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nakamura Shikan IV as the Fishmonger Aratota
Nakamura Shikan IV as the Fishmonger Aratota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185787/nakamura-shikan-the-fishmonger-aratotaFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Yotsu of the Matsukiyo Brothel Performing as a Shirabyōshi, from the series Sacred Dances in Shinmachi
Yotsu of the Matsukiyo Brothel Performing as a Shirabyōshi, from the series Sacred Dances in Shinmachi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086685/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView license
“View of Mount Tenpō in Osaka” (Naniwa Tempōzan fukei) by Hasegawa Sadamasu (Japanese, active 1830s–40s)
“View of Mount Tenpō in Osaka” (Naniwa Tempōzan fukei) by Hasegawa Sadamasu (Japanese, active 1830s–40s)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613788/image-vintage-japanese-landscape-daoistFree Image from public domain license
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Kabuki Actors Onoe Kikugorō III as Shizuka Gozen and Nakamura Utaemon III as Kitsune Tadanobu, in the play Yoshitsune senbon…
Kabuki Actors Onoe Kikugorō III as Shizuka Gozen and Nakamura Utaemon III as Kitsune Tadanobu, in the play Yoshitsune senbon…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613670/image-japanese-poster-vintage-japanFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Arashi Rikaku II as Isogai Tōsuke, from the series Lives of Men who Carried Out Revenge for Loyalty or Filial Piety
The Actor Arashi Rikaku II as Isogai Tōsuke, from the series Lives of Men who Carried Out Revenge for Loyalty or Filial Piety
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086687/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Kabuki Actor Arashi Rikan II as Akogi Heiji, from the print series Tōsei keshōkagami (Makeup Mirrors of Our Time)
Kabuki Actor Arashi Rikan II as Akogi Heiji, from the print series Tōsei keshōkagami (Makeup Mirrors of Our Time)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086740/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ebijūrō I as Tōken (China Dog) Jūbei, in the play Benimurasaki ai de someage (Red and Purple, Rich…
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ebijūrō I as Tōken (China Dog) Jūbei, in the play Benimurasaki ai de someage (Red and Purple, Rich…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185768/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram story template, editable text
Learn Japanese Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546564/learn-japanese-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Kabuki Actor Nakamura Shikan Backstage (Nakamura Shikan rakuya no zu)
Kabuki Actor Nakamura Shikan Backstage (Nakamura Shikan rakuya no zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086759/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kabuki Actors Asao Yūjirō as Sano Genzaemon and Ichikawa Ebijūrō I as Miura Arajirō, in the play Keisei Sano no Funabashi
Kabuki Actors Asao Yūjirō as Sano Genzaemon and Ichikawa Ebijūrō I as Miura Arajirō, in the play Keisei Sano no Funabashi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490798/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa Ebizo V as Senso Dojin (right); Jitsukawa Ensaburo as Jiraiya (left)
Ichikawa Ebizo V as Senso Dojin (right); Jitsukawa Ensaburo as Jiraiya (left)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235642/ichikawa-ebizo-senso-dojin-right-jitsukawa-ensaburo-jiraiya-leftFree Image from public domain license
Japan expo Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japan expo Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7859849/japan-expo-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
“Enjoying the Evening Cool near Lord Nabeshima’s Warehouses” (Fūryū Nabeshima yūsuzumi)
“Enjoying the Evening Cool near Lord Nabeshima’s Warehouses” (Fūryū Nabeshima yūsuzumi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241412/image-paper-vintage-skyFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Kabuki Actor Onoe Kikugorō III as the Spirit of the Courtesan Yonakishii
Kabuki Actor Onoe Kikugorō III as the Spirit of the Courtesan Yonakishii
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086686/kabuki-actor-onoe-kikugoro-iii-the-spirit-the-courtesan-yonakishiiFree Image from public domain license