''‘Lady of the Evening Faces’ (Yūgao): Yazama’s Wife Orie (Yazama-shi no shitsu Orie),” from the series Scenes amid Genji…
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
“‘Exile to Suma’ (Suma): Tamaori-hime,” from the series Scenes amid Genji Clouds Matched with Ukiyo-e Pictures (Genji-gumo…
Japanese art blog banner template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable design
“‘A Lovely Garland’ (Tamakazura): Tamatori-ama,” from the series Scenes amid Genji Clouds Matched with Ukiyo-e Pictures…
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable design
“‘A Boat Cast Adrift’ (Ukifune): Omatsu and Akabori Mizuemon,” from the series Scenes amid Genji Clouds Matched with Ukiyo-e…
Positive quote Instagram story template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable design
“‘A Molted Cicada Shell’ (Utsusemi): Soga Gorō Tokimune,” from the series Scenes amid Genji Clouds Matched with Ukiyo-e…
Ukiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
A Fraudulent Murasaki’s Rustic Genji by Ryūtei Tanehiko by Utagawa Kunisada
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
Beauty on a Veranda in Snow by Sakai Hōitsu
New item ad blog banner template, editable text
Fuji no Uraha by Chōbunsai Eishi
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Album of Thirty Actor Prints
Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
"Evening Faces" chapter from The Tale of Genji (Genji monogatari) by Kawamata Tsunemasa
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Spirit Summoner; Wild Geese Returning Home (Maboroshi; Rakugan) (right) and A Thin Veil of Clouds; Clearing Weather…
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
Princess Ogimi from the "Bridge Maiden" (Hashihime) chapter from The Tale of Genji (Genji Monogatari)
Matcha powder label template
The Ghost of Akugenta Taking Revenge on Nanba at the Nunobiki Waterfall
Japan expo Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Judgments on the Erotic Charms of Women by Miyagi Gengyo
Experience Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
The Third Princess and a Cat, from the "New Herbs I" (Wakana I) chapter The Tale of Genji (Genji monogatari}, attributed to…
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
The Tale of Genji, attributed to Kaihō Yūsetsu
Japanese garden Facebook story template
Sword Guard (Tsuba) with Aoi (Heartvine) Chapter of The Tale of Genji
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Scene from The Tale of Genji: Chapter 4, "Evening Face" (Yūgao)
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
The "Butterflies" Chapter of the Tale of Genji (17th Century). Original public domain image by Tosa Mitsuyoshi from the…
Japanese travel agency Instagram post template
Murasaki Shikibu in Hiding, from the Tale of Genji chapter, "Night Plum" by Utagawa Kunisada II and Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Early Ferns, Chapter 48 of The Tale of Genji by Katsushika Hokusai
