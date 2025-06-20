Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese paintings artbequest of william s liebermanpaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainPicture of a Manchurian of the Qing Court from Nanjing, Admiring a Fan by Utagawa (Gountei) SadahideView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 854 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2846 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseStick of Coral and a Portrait of South Sea Islander by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613677/image-japanese-art-island-coral-1860Free Image from public domain licenseArt & reflection blog banner template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505964/image-paper-book-woodView licensePictorial Guide to Yokohama Harbor by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613776/pictorial-guide-yokohama-harbor-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseFrench Girl Walking a Dog Accompanied by a Siamese Servanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993828/french-girl-walking-dog-accompanied-siamese-servantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867264/editable-womens-blazer-formal-fashion-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGoods for Salehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993761/goods-for-saleFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHome of Foreign Merchants in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613674/home-foreign-merchants-yokohama-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape View at Yokohama (Yokohama fūkei)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993852/landscape-view-yokohama-yokohama-fukeiFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLandscape View at Yokohama (Yokohama fūkei)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993840/landscape-view-yokohama-yokohama-fukeiFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLandscape View at Yokohama (Yokohama fūkei)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993882/landscape-view-yokohama-yokohama-fukeiFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRussians Enjoying a Holiday in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613659/russians-enjoying-holiday-yokohama-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDaimyo's Processions Passing along the Tōkaidō by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613816/daimyos-processions-passing-along-the-tokaido-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFrench Woman and Girl, from the series Foreign Merchants in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613717/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseView of Kanagawa on the Tōkaidō Road (Tōkaidō kanagawa no shōkei) by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613740/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLandscape View at Yokohama (Yokohama fūkei)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993872/landscape-view-yokohama-yokohama-fukeiFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Distant View of Yokohama Honmura, the Licensed District, Noge Bridge, and Yoshida Bridge, from the Entrance to Yokohama…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993845/image-paper-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseView of the Yokohama Pleasure Quarters of Kanagawa at Cherry Blossom Timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993793/view-the-yokohama-pleasure-quarters-kanagawa-cherry-blossom-timeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTwo Views: Waterfront at Kaigan-chō, 3-chome and 4-chome, and the Entrance to the Gankirō Tea Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993787/image-paper-house-collageFree Image from public domain licenseSun, vintage illustration by Arthur Dove. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830074/sun-vintage-illustration-arthur-dove-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseDetailed Print of Yokohama Hon-chō and the Miyozaki Pleasure Quarterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993766/detailed-print-yokohama-hon-cho-and-the-miyozaki-pleasure-quarterFree Image from public domain licenseFloral bistro Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670867/floral-bistro-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCurio Shop in Yokohamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490768/curio-shop-yokohamaFree Image from public domain licenseSummer, vintage painting by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830103/png-1890-art-artworkView licenseColor Print of a Copperplate Picture of a Toy Shophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490784/color-print-copperplate-picture-toy-shopFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView licenseTwo Women Admiring the Sights from a Vantage Point Overlooking the Zenpukuji Templehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8074133/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license