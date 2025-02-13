Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagepierre joseph redoutealoeflower crownimperial crownfranceflower francevintage botanicalflowersCrown Imperial (Fritillaria imperialis), from Les Liliacées by Pierre Joseph Redouté (French, 1759–1840)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 819 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2729 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlower wedding invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7325171/flower-wedding-invitation-template-editable-textView license‘Empress Josephine’ or Frankfort Rose (Rosa turbinata), from Claude-Antoine Thory, Les Roses by Pierre Joseph Redouté…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613787/image-pierre-joseph-redoute-flowers-botanical-roseFree Image from public domain licenseSpring wedding invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7319157/spring-wedding-invitation-template-editable-textView licensePlate 131, Fritillaria Imperialis; from "Les Liliacées"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086984/photo-image-flower-roses-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist and tea shop poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820889/florist-and-tea-shop-poster-template-customizable-designView licensePlate 370 and 371. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653953/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower quote Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7328905/imageView licenseKaiser's crown flower botanical vector, remixed from artworks by Pierre-Joseph Redoutéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/451943/premium-illustration-vector-crown-fritillaria-redouteView licenseFloral quote Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7348074/imageView licensePlate 148, volume 3, Les Lillacées. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653114/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7340406/imageView licenseKaiser's crown flower psd botanical illustration, remixed from artworks by Pierre-Joseph Redoutéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/263700/premium-illustration-psd-kaisers-crown-flower-vintage-pierre-joseph-redoute-pierre-joseph-redouteView licenseGrocery and refill station flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672354/grocery-and-refill-station-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseNarcissus gouani (Double Daffodil). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656074/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePicasso quote Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7334637/imageView licenseOriginal watercolor drawing for plate 148 of "Les Liliacées," Paris: Chez l'Auteur. De l'Imprimerie de Didot jeune, 1802…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652794/image-plant-flower-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseTea party poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821336/tea-party-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseLillium Pomponium (Turban Lily), plate 7 from Les Liliacées by De Gouy and Pierre Joseph Redoutéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9724617/image-flower-hand-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist ads poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821331/florist-ads-poster-template-customizable-designView licensePlate 227. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655904/image-plant-flower-leafFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery and refill station Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672301/grocery-and-refill-station-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseRosa damascene variegata (Rosebush of York and Lancaster). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655855/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery and refill station email header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672347/grocery-and-refill-station-email-header-template-editable-textView licenseRosa indica cruenta (Rosebush of Bengal with Crimson-of-Blood Flowers). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656893/image-rose-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery and refill station poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672351/grocery-and-refill-station-poster-template-editable-designView licensePrimula auricula (Primroses). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656829/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist ads poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820883/florist-ads-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseLathyrus latifolius (Everlasting Pea). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655847/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFloral wedding invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7322747/floral-wedding-invitation-template-editable-textView licenseKaiser's crown by Pierre-Joseph Redouté (1759–1840). Original from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/263655/free-illustration-image-redoute-flower-pierre-josephFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121312/flower-delivery-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRosa noisettiana (Rosebush of Philippe Noisette). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656319/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist and tea shop blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825578/florist-and-tea-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseRosa centifolia angelica rubra (Rosebush of Cumberland). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656823/image-rose-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery and refill station blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672304/grocery-and-refill-station-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseRosa centifolia angelica rubra (Rosebush of Cumberland). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16291346/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709033/flower-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePlate 103. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655909/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBloom fest, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002535/bloom-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePaeonia flagrans (Peony). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656126/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license