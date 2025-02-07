Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagecaravaggiobartolomeo cavarozzicaravaggio paintingitalian food1800 still life paintingsbaroquepublic domain italy foodoil painting fruitsBasket of FruitView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 889 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2964 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarClassical music cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14371784/classical-music-cover-templateView licenseStill Life of Fruit and Nutshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613986/still-life-fruit-and-nutsFree Image from public domain licenseFarmers Market Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058447/png-1800s-antique-artView licenseStill Life of Grapes and Peacheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613883/still-life-grapes-and-peachesFree Image from public domain licenseFarmers Market blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058481/png-1800s-antique-artView licenseFruit and Flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087356/fruit-and-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseFarmers Market Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030903/png-1800s-antique-artView licenseRoman Landscape with a Shepherd and Sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087361/roman-landscape-with-shepherd-and-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseAllegory of Sacred and Profane Lovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613993/allegory-sacred-and-profane-loveFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseJudgment of Parishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613840/judgment-parisFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseThe Flight into Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087298/the-flight-into-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrape Vines and Fruit, with Three Wagtails by Bartolomeo Cavarozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614061/grape-vines-and-fruit-with-three-wagtails-bartolomeo-cavarozziFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseClassical painting of maternal affectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613830/charityFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna and Child with the Infant Saint John the Baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613847/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's fruits, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072182/van-goghs-fruits-editable-famous-painting-collage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate 2: trophies of Roman arms from decorations above the windows on the second floor of the Palazzo Milesi in Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8208729/image-art-trophies-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous artwork, editable painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072193/png-1800s-aesthetic-collage-remix-antiqueView licensePlate 3: trophies of Roman arms from decorations above the windows on the second floor of the Palazzo Milesi in Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8208718/image-art-trophies-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072167/van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-collage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlowers in a Grotesque Vase by Orsola Maddalena Caccia (Italian, Moncalvo 1596–1676 Moncalvo)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087334/image-flowers-oil-painting-italyFree Image from public domain licenseStill Life with Bottles and Fruit, vintage painting by Alexej von Jawlensky. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823793/png-1900-alexej-von-jawlensky-artView licenseTwo Roman Soldiershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8213371/two-roman-soldiersFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055717/van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-collage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Sacrificehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8213381/sacrificeFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708576/museum-poster-templateView licenseThe Immaculate Conceptionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8142217/the-immaculate-conceptionFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic food taste poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758570/authentic-food-taste-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing Prudence, Workshop of Giovanni Battista Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613472/allegorical-figure-representing-prudence-workshop-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072016/museum-blog-banner-templateView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing Fortitudehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135727/allegorical-figure-representing-fortitudeFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073086/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseA Bacchanal: a satyr holds Silenus as he lies on a donkey's back and picks a leaf from a garland, two putti carry an amphora…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224974/image-leaf-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080610/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licensePlate 6: figures in boats decorated with mythological subjects using poles to propel themhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8208816/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license