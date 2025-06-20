rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Screens within Screens, Japan
Save
Edit Image
paperartjapanese artvintagegoldfurniturepublic domainpaintings
Secondhand decor shop poster template, editable text and design
Secondhand decor shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910938/secondhand-decor-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Buddha Seated in Meditation
Buddha Seated in Meditation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331019/buddha-seated-meditationFree Image from public domain license
Secondhand decor shop blog banner template, editable text
Secondhand decor shop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910931/secondhand-decor-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Buddha Offering Protection
Buddha Offering Protection
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329584/buddha-offering-protectionFree Image from public domain license
Secondhand decor shop Instagram story template, editable text
Secondhand decor shop Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910944/secondhand-decor-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Sixth Patriarch of Zen at the Moment of Enlightenment
The Sixth Patriarch of Zen at the Moment of Enlightenment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218725/the-sixth-patriarch-zen-the-moment-enlightenmentFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pair of Manuscript Covers
Pair of Manuscript Covers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8327195/pair-manuscript-coversFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chrysanthemum-petal dish with tortoise, cranes, and flowers
Chrysanthemum-petal dish with tortoise, cranes, and flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8326214/chrysanthemum-petal-dish-with-tortoise-cranes-and-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Golden Buddha statue standing gracefully
Golden Buddha statue standing gracefully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234712/buddhaFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Mynah Birds
Mynah Birds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8236274/mynah-birdsFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chakrasamvara and Vajravarahi, Nepal, Kathmandu Valley
Chakrasamvara and Vajravarahi, Nepal, Kathmandu Valley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086413/chakrasamvara-and-vajravarahi-nepal-kathmandu-valleyFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bottle with Overlapping Petals
Bottle with Overlapping Petals
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8332270/bottle-with-overlapping-petalsFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Narasimha, Vishnu’s Man-Lion Avatar
Narasimha, Vishnu’s Man-Lion Avatar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820017/narasimha-vishnus-man-lion-avatarFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Final Scene from A Long Tale for an Autumn Night (Aki no yonaga monogatari)
The Final Scene from A Long Tale for an Autumn Night (Aki no yonaga monogatari)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8302692/the-final-scene-from-long-tale-for-autumn-night-aki-yonaga-monogatariFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Goddess Gauri
Goddess Gauri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8331618/goddess-gauriFree Image from public domain license
Teahouse cafe ad poster template
Teahouse cafe ad poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722161/teahouse-cafe-poster-templateView license
Bodhidharma in Red Robes (Shue Daruma zō) by Kano Masanobu
Bodhidharma in Red Robes (Shue Daruma zō) by Kano Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241555/bodhidharma-red-robes-shue-daruma-zoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden poster template
Japanese garden poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView license
The Illustrated Sutra of Past and Present Karma (Kako genzai inga kyō emaki)
The Illustrated Sutra of Past and Present Karma (Kako genzai inga kyō emaki)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307700/the-illustrated-sutra-past-and-present-karma-kako-genzai-inga-kyo-emakiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template
Japanese travel agency poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license
The Spiritual Master Padmasambhava
The Spiritual Master Padmasambhava
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823148/the-spiritual-master-padmasambhavaFree Image from public domain license
Secondhand decor shop Facebook post template, editable design
Secondhand decor shop Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682729/secondhand-decor-shop-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Palanquin Ring with a Demon Battling a Horse
Palanquin Ring with a Demon Battling a Horse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8317310/palanquin-ring-with-demon-battling-horseFree Image from public domain license
Minimal home decor mood board mockup, editable design
Minimal home decor mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783208/minimal-home-decor-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Chakra-Purusha, the Personified Discus Weapon of Vishnu
Chakra-Purusha, the Personified Discus Weapon of Vishnu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8331866/chakra-purusha-the-personified-discus-weapon-vishnuFree Image from public domain license
Be unique poster template
Be unique poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715855/unique-poster-templateView license
Vishnu or Prahalada, Son of Hiranyakashipu
Vishnu or Prahalada, Son of Hiranyakashipu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8199457/vishnu-prahalada-son-hiranyakashipuFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView license
Ganesha
Ganesha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8199979/ganeshaFree Image from public domain license
Be unique blog banner template
Be unique blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074333/unique-blog-banner-templateView license
Standing Buddha
Standing Buddha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8323085/standing-buddhaFree Image from public domain license